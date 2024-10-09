Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, also joining the race for this elite status.

Elon Musk could soon become the world’s first trillionaire, with two prominent Indians, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, also joining the race for this elite status. Gautam Adani is projected to be the second person to reach the trillion-dollar mark. According to the Informa Connect Academy, these are the top billionaires poised to cross into trillionaire territory in the near future.

Elon Musk, whose fortune stands at $195 billion and is increasing by 109.88% annually, is expected to hit the trillionaire milestone by 2027. Musk is the visionary behind Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, leading the innovation in electric vehicles, space exploration, and renewable energy.

Gautam Adani, with a net worth of $84 billion and an annual growth rate of 122.86%, could become a trillionaire by 2028. Adani heads the Adani Group, a conglomerate with a strong presence across diverse sectors and multi-billion dollar subsidiaries.

Indonesian entrepreneur Prajogo Pangestu, who began with a timber business and now leads the Barito Pacific conglomerate, has a net worth of $43.4 billion. With a 135.95% growth rate, he is also on track to join the trillionaire club by 2028.

Bernard Arnault and his family, overseeing the luxury empire LVMH, have a collective fortune of $233 billion. Their slower but steady growth rate of 29.33% could see them reaching trillionaire status by 2030.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta (formerly Facebook), is expected to become a trillionaire by 2030 as well, with an annual growth rate of 35.76%. Zuckerberg remains instrumental in driving the company's strategy.

Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, with a current net worth of $40.9 billion, is predicted to join the trillionaire ranks by 2030, thanks to a 7.99% annual growth rate.

India's Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, with his net worth increasing by 28.25% annually, is expected to reach a trillion dollars by 2033. Reliance Industries dominates several sectors, from energy to telecommunications.

Michael Dell, who leads Dell Technologies, has a net worth of $91 billion and could become a trillionaire by 2033 with a 30.89% growth rate.

Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, could join the trillionaire list by 2034. With a net worth of $121 billion growing at 25.76% annually, he remains a significant figure in the tech industry.

Lastly, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, worth $141 billion, could reach trillionaire status by 2035 if his 19.74% annual growth continues. He remains a major player as Oracle’s chairman and chief technology officer.