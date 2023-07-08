Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050880
HomeBusiness

World's billionaires witness huge changes in their net worth in 24 hours, Mukesh Ambani no 1

While the wealth of the world's three richest people declined by USD 13 billion due to a decline in foreign markets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

World's billionaires witness huge changes in their net worth in 24 hours, Mukesh Ambani no 1
World's billionaires witness huge changes in their net worth in 24 hours, Mukesh Ambani no 1 (file photo)

In the first six months of 2023, the world’s 500 richest people have added a whopping USD 852 billion in their net worth, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But on Thursday, they witnessed huge changes in their net worth. Some added millions in their wealth while some saw a decline.

Among the 500 billionaires in the world, the billionaire who grew the most on Thursday was none other than Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. He became number 1 in terms of increasing wealth in 24 hours (Thursday), as per the index. One of the reasons behind the gain in his net worth was Reliance's stock, whose price increased on Thursday. Ambani's wealth saw an increase of more than USD 1 billion.

According to statistics, Ambani's wealth has seen an increase of around Rs 13,000 crore. The total wealth of Indian billionaire businessman, Ambani, increased to USD 90.8 billion. This year, his wealth has increased by USD 3.66 billion. The shares of Reliance Industries had increased by more than 2 per cent on Thursday. 

cre_Trending

While the wealth of the world's three richest people declined by USD 13 billion due to a decline in foreign markets. Elon Musk's wealth has declined by USD 4.4 billion. Whereas, the wealth of Bernard Arnault has decreased by USD 6.11 billion. Jeff Bezos's wealth has decreased by more than USD 2 billion. Steve Ballmer was the only billionaire in the top 10 whose wealth saw an increase of USD 971 million.

READ | Watch: MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday with new friends, shares video on Insta after 5 months

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.