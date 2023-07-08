World's billionaires witness huge changes in their net worth in 24 hours, Mukesh Ambani no 1 (file photo)

In the first six months of 2023, the world’s 500 richest people have added a whopping USD 852 billion in their net worth, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But on Thursday, they witnessed huge changes in their net worth. Some added millions in their wealth while some saw a decline.

Among the 500 billionaires in the world, the billionaire who grew the most on Thursday was none other than Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. He became number 1 in terms of increasing wealth in 24 hours (Thursday), as per the index. One of the reasons behind the gain in his net worth was Reliance's stock, whose price increased on Thursday. Ambani's wealth saw an increase of more than USD 1 billion.

According to statistics, Ambani's wealth has seen an increase of around Rs 13,000 crore. The total wealth of Indian billionaire businessman, Ambani, increased to USD 90.8 billion. This year, his wealth has increased by USD 3.66 billion. The shares of Reliance Industries had increased by more than 2 per cent on Thursday.

While the wealth of the world's three richest people declined by USD 13 billion due to a decline in foreign markets. Elon Musk's wealth has declined by USD 4.4 billion. Whereas, the wealth of Bernard Arnault has decreased by USD 6.11 billion. Jeff Bezos's wealth has decreased by more than USD 2 billion. Steve Ballmer was the only billionaire in the top 10 whose wealth saw an increase of USD 971 million.

