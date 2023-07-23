Headlines

Business

World's richest man ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Hyderabad Nizam, Musk, Bezos, he lived in...

Mansa Musa, believed to be world's richest man ever, became the king in 1312 AD and it is estimated that his wealth was around USD 400 billion adjusted for inflation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

When we think of super-rich people, the one who own all the expensive things in the world and lead a highly luxurious life, then the names which instantly come to our mind are world’s richest man Elon Musk, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Nizam of Hyderabad and others. But you will be surprised to know that there are many people in history who were much wealthier than those named above. Among several rich people who once roamed on earth, there is one name which stands out and it is Mansa Musa. Many believe that the Mansa Musa, who was an African emperor in 14th century, was the richest man ever to live on earth.

Mansa Musa was born in 1280 AD and he was once the ruler of the vast Mali empire in West Africa. Mansa Musa became the king in 1312 AD and it is estimated that his wealth was around USD 400 billion adjusted for inflation. The net worth of Elon Musk is around USD 235 billion, Jeff Bezos’ net worth is USD 150 billion. The source of wealth was massive resources of Mansa Musa was salt and gold. Musa’s empire stretched across multiple modern African countries like Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso. Timbuktu wasa the capital of Musa’s empire.

In 1324, Mansa Musa left Mali for Mecca for Hajj pilgrimage and according to records, Mansa Musa’s caravan was the biggest ever to enter Africa’s Sahara desert for a journey. Mansa Musa reportedly took hundred camels, massive amounts of gold, 12,000 servants and 8,000 followers with him on his way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Mansa Musa was known for his generosity and was called ‘King of Kings’ by his people. According to the British Museum, during Mansa Musa's rule Mali Empire was the largest producer of gold in the world. Mansa Musa used to donate gold to his people.

 

