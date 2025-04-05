The combined wealth of the top 500 billionaires dropped by $208 billion in just one day — the fourth-largest one-day loss in the index's 13-year history.

US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, announced on April 2, lead to a major shake-up in the global markets. It was also the reason for one of the worst days for the world’s richest people since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the combined wealth of the top 500 billionaires dropped by $208 billion in just one day — the fourth-largest one-day loss in the index's 13-year history. Most of the financial hit was felt in the US, with nine of the top ten biggest losers being American billionaires.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced the biggest loss, with his wealth dropping by $17.9 billion after Meta’s stock fell 9%. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos followed, losing $15.9 billion as Amazon shares also tumbled by 9%, marking their steepest fall since 2022.

Elon Musk, known both as Tesla’s CEO and a key supporter of DOGE, lost $11 billion after Tesla shares fell by 5.5%. He currently ranks third among the top losers following the tariff announcement.

The massive sell-off in the stock market on April 4 was described as a "bloodbath," with many investors reacting to fears that the new tariffs could harm global trade and economic growth.

This financial hit is a clear signal of how deeply the markets were shaken by Trump’s decision, affecting even his close associates like Musk. More than half of the billionaires tracked by Bloomberg saw their net worth decline, with an average drop of 3.3%.