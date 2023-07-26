World’s richest family, not Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani's, Adanis, Musks, Gates, British Royals

he British royal family is known as the world's most royal family as it once ruled many countries but British royal family is not the richest family in the world.

Before the emergence of the idea of democracy, monarchs used to rule countries across the world and though the days of kings and queens are now over in majority of the countries, the concept of royal family is still there in some countries. The British royal family is known as the world's most royal family as it once ruled many countries but British royal family is not the richest family in the world. 'The Royal Family of Saudi Arabia' is the richest royal family in the world. The Saudi royal family owns a treasure trove of gold, silver and diamonds. The grand palace includes a convoy of luxury cars worth crores, cruises and private jets worth billions. Saudi Arabia is ruled by the Saud dynasty since 1932.

Saudi royal family is the richest and one of the most powerful families in the world with an estimated net worth of USD 1.4 trillion. The Saudi royal family is 16 times richer than the British Royal Family. At present, the head of this family i.e. the king is Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. There are about 15000 people in this royal family.

Alwaleed bin Talal is currently the wealthiest member of the Al Saud family with an estimated net worth of around USD 20 billion. Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are also wealthy but their wealth has not been disclosed.

The King of Saudi Arabia lives in Al Yamama Palace. This is his official residence. This royal family owns many luxurious mansions around the world. Al Yamama Palace was built in 1983 in Riyadh, It is spread over 4 million square feet and is built in the local Najdi style. There are thousand rooms in this palace and the palace also has movie theater, several swimming pools and a mosque. The Saudi royal family has many luxury cruise ships. Prince Mohammed bin Salman owns a yacht worth USD 400 million. This luxurious cruise has many facilities including 2 helipads and sports ground.