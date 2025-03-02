Beyond finance, the city is a global leader in media, technology, fashion, healthcare, and real estate

New York City has once again been named the richest city in the world, according to the Henley & Partners’ World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2024. The city is home to 349,500 millionaires, 675 centi-millionaires (people worth at least £100 million), and 60 billionaires, making it the wealthiest place on the planet.

The city’s massive economy, worth around £1 trillion in 2023, is powered by Wall Street, where the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq operate as the world's largest stock markets. The securities industry alone employs over 181,000 people, generating billions in tax revenue. Major financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs have their headquarters in Manhattan.

Beyond finance, New York is a global leader in media, technology, fashion, healthcare, and real estate. The city’s tech industry, known as "Silicon Alley," has been growing fast, with major companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook expanding their presence. The fashion industry employs around 180,000 people, while top media companies such as The New York Times, NBC, and Condé Nast call the city home.

New York’s luxury real estate market remains one of the most expensive in the world. Fifth Avenue is officially the most expensive shopping street, and residential rents are the highest in the US. Despite the high costs, the city remains a top choice for the world's richest individuals.

With over 8.2 million residents and 800 languages spoken, New York continues to attract global talent, investment, and ambition, cementing its status as the world’s ultimate city of opportunity.