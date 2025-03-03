The stores are easily recognisable with their bright red colours and are often located next to small businesses like phone-repair shops or dumpling restaurants

Mixue Ice Cream and Tea, a Chinese brand, has become the world’s biggest food-and-beverage chain in terms of locations, surpassing McDonald’s and Starbucks. The company now has 45,000 stores across Asia and Australia, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Pronounced “ME-schway,” Mixue is known for selling ice cream and sugary drinks at very low prices, often under $1. Its mascot, Snow King, is a round and friendly character that looks like a mix between Frosty the Snowman and the Michelin Man. The brand also has a catchy jingle set to the tune of Oh! Susanna.

Mixue is planning to raise up to $510 million through an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, which could value the company at around $10 billion.

One of the key reasons for Mixue’s rapid expansion is its affordability. With China’s economy facing challenges, budget-friendly options like Mixue’s have become very popular. In just three years, the chain has more than doubled its number of stores.

The company was founded in 1997 by Zhang Hongchao in Henan province. It originally sold shaved ice before expanding into ice cream and drinks. Today, Mixue stores are easily recognisable with their bright red colours and are often located next to small businesses like phone-repair shops or dumpling restaurants.

The menu features items such as a signature ice cream cone, different types of bubble tea, and a special lemonade that has made Mixue the largest buyer of lemons in China.

Unlike many other chains, Mixue keeps its franchise fees low and earns most of its revenue by selling supplies to its franchisees. This business model has helped it grow quickly and dominate the market.