World Consumer Day 2023: History, significance and what rights you hold as a consumer

World Consumers Rights Day is observed every year on March 15th to raise awareness about consumer rights worldwide. The celebration of this day began in 1983, and it is commemorated to inform customers about their rights and responsibilities. The theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is 'Empowering consumers at the pace of clean energy.'

The credit for initiating the celebration of this day goes to the former US President John F. Kennedy, who talked about consumer rights in the US Congress in 1962. Since then, the day is celebrated to inform people around the world about hoarding, black marketing, adulterated goods, and charging more than the fixed price.

The main objective of celebrating World Consumers Rights Day is to make consumers aware of their rights. The government ensures that customers have the right to security, and shopkeepers cannot sell defective items. If the shopkeeper refuses to replace the goods, the customer can file a complaint against them. Along with the right to security, customers also have the right to information about the quality and value of the goods or services they purchase. They also have the freedom to choose the product they want to buy.

Furthermore, customers also have the right to be heard in court if a company or shopkeeper is dishonest with them. Additionally, customers have the right to solve any problems related to the goods or services they purchase. Under the right of consumer education, the government conducts awareness campaigns to make consumers aware of their rights from time to time.

World Consumer Rights Day plays a crucial role in educating people about their rights and encouraging them to exercise them. Consumers are the backbone of any economy, and their rights must be protected. The day is an excellent opportunity to reflect on consumer rights and responsibilities and make necessary changes to ensure that customers are protected.

Read more: Financial Rule of 15*15*15: How investing 15,000 monthly can make you around 1 crore in 15 years