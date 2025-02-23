This hack surpasses the 2022 Ronin Network breach, which saw the theft of $620 million in Ethereum and USD Coin. That attack was allegedly carried out by North Korea's Lazarus group

Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has suffered the largest crypto hack in history. Hackers exploited security protocols during a transaction and stole 400,000 Ethereum, worth around $1.5 billion (Rs 13,000 crore), Bloomberg reported.

Bybit CEO and Founder Ben Zhou assured customers that their funds remain safe. The company has launched a refund program to compensate affected users. "Bybit is committed to protecting our community, and we will fully reimburse all impacted users," Zhou said.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, saw its price drop by nearly 4% after the hack. It was valued at $2,641.41 on Friday.

Zhou also stated that Bybit holds $20 billion in client assets and has over 60 million users worldwide. He reassured investors that even if the stolen funds are not recovered, the company is financially stable. "Bybit is solvent even if this hack loss is not recovered. All client assets are 1-to-1 backed, and we can cover the loss," he added. The refund will be financed using Bybit's treasury or a bridge loan from partners if necessary.

This hack surpasses the 2022 Ronin Network breach, which saw the theft of $620 million in Ethereum and USD Coin. That attack was allegedly carried out by North Korea's Lazarus group.

In early 2024, Indian exchange WazirX reported India's biggest crypto theft of $234 million. The stolen assets were also linked to the Lazarus group. Hackers exploited vulnerabilities in WazirX's multi-signature wallets to bypass security measures and steal the funds.

Following the attack, WazirX was forced to freeze operations to assess the situation and recover losses.