World's 10 richest double their fortunes as Covid pushes millions into poverty: Oxfam

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Covid-19 pandemic has not just impacted the health care system but all the economy in a big way. The latest survey conducted by aid agency Oxfam, revealed that while a new billionaire has been created every 26 hours since the pandemic began, more than 160 million people are estimated to have been pushed into poverty during the health crisis.

The study results were released by the charity on Monday, January 17, ahead of a high-profile World Economic Forum (WEF) event.

What survey reveals

Billionaires have seen a record surge in their wealth during the pandemic, according to aid agency Oxfam.

The world's 10 wealthiest people more than doubled their fortunes to USD 1.5 trillion during the pandemic.

The 10 richest people boosted their fortunes by USD 15,000 a second or USD 1.3 billion a day during pandemic.

These 10 world's richest people own more than the world's poorest 3.1 billion people combined.

A new billionaire has been created every 26 hours since the pandemic began, the survey revealed.

More than 160 million people are estimated to have been pushed into poverty during the health crisis.

Inequality between nations is expected to rise for the first time in a generation and is also growing within countries.

Output in rich countries likely to return to pre-pandemic trends by 2023, 4% down on average in developing countries.

In 2023, per capita incomes are likely to remain below 2019 levels in 40 developing countries, World Bank said.