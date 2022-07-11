Work from home set to become a legal right in this country

File photo

The Netherlands soon become one of the first countries to make work from home (WFH) a legal right as the Dutch parliament approved legislation regarding the same.

The legislation was approved by the lower house of the bicameral parliament of the Netherlands on Tuesday, July 5. However, it still needs a nod from the Dutch Senate before its final adoption.

The new law forces employers to consider employee requests to work from home as long as their professions allow it.

The new bill is an amendment to the Netherland's Flexible Working Act of 2015. The bill allows workers to request changes in their working hours, schedule and even place of work.

"It allows them to find a better work-life balance and reduce time spent on commuting," said Senna Maatoug, who was one of the co-authors of the bill.

The new legislation comes at a time when companies worldwide struggle to bring workers back to the office.

Several companies across the world are calling their employees back to the offices as the world economy is gradually opening up after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Last month, Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk issued an ultimatum for staff at the company to return to the office, or leave.

