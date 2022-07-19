WFH update: Centre permits one year of work from home for special economic zone employees

Commerce ministry allows one year WFH | Photo: Pixabay

The commerce ministry said that work from home, WFH is permitted for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and it can be furthered to 50 per cent of total employees. The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.

The ministry said that the notification was issued on demand of the industry to make provision for a countrywide uniform work-from-home policy in all Special Economic Zones (SEZs). As per the new rule, the facility of work from home will be provided to employees of a certain unit in SEZ.

These include employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units; employees, who are temporarily incapacitated; employees, who are travelling and who are working offsite, it added. WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, it added.

It also said that there is flexibility granted to the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50 per cent) for any bonafide reason to be recorded in writing.

"Work From Home is now allowed for a maximum period of one year. However, same may further be extended for a period of one year at a time by the DC on the request of units," the ministry said.

In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval, it added.

"SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for the purpose of WFH to perform authorised operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee," the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

