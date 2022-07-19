Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

WFH update: Centre permits one year of work from home for special economic zone employees

Ministry of commerce allow maximum one year work from home for employees in special economic zone unit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

WFH update: Centre permits one year of work from home for special economic zone employees
Commerce ministry allows one year WFH | Photo: Pixabay

The commerce ministry said that work from home, WFH is permitted for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and it can be furthered to 50 per cent of total employees. The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.

The ministry said that the notification was issued on demand of the industry to make provision for a countrywide uniform work-from-home policy in all Special Economic Zones (SEZs). As per the new rule, the facility of work from home will be provided to employees of a certain unit in SEZ. 

These include employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units; employees, who are temporarily incapacitated; employees, who are travelling and who are working offsite, it added.  WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, it added. 

It also said that there is flexibility granted to the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50 per cent) for any bonafide reason to be recorded in writing.

"Work From Home is now allowed for a maximum period of one year. However, same may further be extended for a period of one year at a time by the DC on the request of units," the ministry said.

In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval, it added.

"SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for the purpose of WFH to perform authorised operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee," the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: This business magnate bought India’s most expensive home in 2021, here’s the whopping cost

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.