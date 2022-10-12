Work from home becomes old school, 'work from pub' is the new trend: All you need to know

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, working from home (WFH) became the new standard, away from the commotion at the workplace. Globally, workers were required to stay at home to follow safety precautions. After Covid's first outbreak in late 2019, numerous companies all over the world imposed the circumstantial decision of WFH, but it soon became a comfort zone for many.

Perhaps the world is moving closer to accepting working from bars now (WFP). It appears that many businesses are even helping these clients by providing discounts.

The trend of working from bars has attracted a lot of attention and usually entails working comfortably. Around the world, a lot of people may be observed working on laptops at fancy restaurants, bars, and coffee shops.

According to a Daily Mail article, working from the local bar has replaced working from home for some Britons. Given the ongoing cost of the living issue in the nation, which is predicted to get worse this winter, some chains have taken note of this trend and are providing discounts starting at just £10 per day to entice remote employees.

Pubs would want to attract clients to keep the business running as they face challenges like skyrocketing energy bills and rising food and drink prices due to the ongoing cost of living crisis with UK inflation around 10 per cent.

However, Brits are less likely to spend money. Therefore, numerous restaurants have developed working from the pub packages to entice more customers. Since residents in the UK are also attempting to avoid rising home energy bills, this could be advantageous for both sides.

The DM report included a few further instances, such as Fuller's offer of lunch and a drink starting at just £10 per day across its 380 pubs. A ‘workspace’ option is also available at the microbrewery pub chain Brewhouse and Kitchen for £10 per day. WiFi, quiet areas, power outlets, unlimited hot and soft drinks, and printing are reportedly included in the package.

Luke McMillan, who operates the flip-flop company Sea Sense out of a pub in Surrey, as quoted by The Guardian, said: "I believe working at the kitchen table is soul-destroying. The pub is fantastic because of its laid-back attitude, but the greatest part is that at the end of the day, over a glass, you can get to know other bartenders more."

In September, the UK government announced a programme to help businesses with their energy costs. According to the statement, businesses will receive 'equivalent' financial assistance for their bills to what consumers have received. However, some claim that it won't be sufficient.