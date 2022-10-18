Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Women bosses declining in various companies, says Report

The percentage of women working in various industries has been rising at entry-level positions while declining at managerial and corporate levels.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Women bosses declining in various companies, says Report
Representational Image
Representation of women in various companies has been increasing at the entry-level while it has been decreasing at the managerial and corporate executive-level, a report said on Monday. Avtar, and Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) compiled the report. It said the representation at the entry-level grew to 38 per cent in 2022 compared to 33 per cent in 2017. At the managerial-level, it dipped by nine per cent, further declined by 18 per cent in senior managerial-level and at the corporate executive-level, it slipped by 17 per cent.
 
The study conducted in February 2022 had 351 companies in industry sectors.
 
Commenting on it, Avtar founder-president Saundarya Rajesh said,"Women's representation continues to improve, when we look at a five-year data frame. We must note that the increase is primarily because of more women at entry-level. However, as we move up the talent pipeline the drop in representation of women at senior levels is stark."
 
"Celebrating women leaders and sharing their stories of success, conducting periodic audits of HR processes to ensure gender parity and promoting work-life balance around senior career stages are very important," he said. Also Read: Diwali bonanza for Bihar govt employees: Nitish Kumar government announces early salary for October
 
"The 2022-BCWI-MICI results illustrate a clear path to progress. The 100 best companies continue to lean in an career advancement for women in forms of sponsorship, mentorship and returnship programmes, as well as benefits that support their working mothers," said president of Seramount Subha V Barry.
 
"The Most Inclusive Companies Index places emphasis on identifying and developing diverse talent, utilising best practices...It is through measures like these that ensure inclusive workplaces are built," he said.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Saawan, Sanam Bewafa, Chaand Kaa Tukdaa: Hit films of late filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
These banks offer highest interest rate on tax saving FDs
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari sizzles in blue dress, Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with Aditya Dhar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.