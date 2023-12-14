Woman forced by tech company CEO to sign sex slavery contract, faced abuse for years

The contract which has garnered shocking reactions also reportedly includes clauses about weight maintenance between 130 and 155 pounds (58 to 70 kg) and bearing any punishment without displaying anger or frustration.

Christian Lanng who is the 45-year-old co-founder and former CEO of San Francisco-based tech company Tradeshift is under immense scrutiny after he was accused of alleged sexual abuse and forcing his assistant into a disturbing "sex slavery" contract. The former employee, who has identified herself as Jane Doe, made the allegations through a lawsuit.

As per a report in the New York Post, Christian Lanng reportedly forced the former employee into signing a nine-page contract just a few months after hiring her as his executive assistant. As per the contract, the now-former employee had to be "sexually available" at all times, with detailed instructions on submissive behavior.

The lawsuit also asserts that Christian Lanng subjected the former employee to years of "unwanted sexual horror," including physical pain, urination on her, and the use of foreign objects.

The contract which has garnered shocking reactions also reportedly includes clauses about weight maintenance between 130 and 155 pounds (58 to 70 kg) and bearing any punishment without displaying anger or frustration.

The former employee has said that she signed the contract out of fear of losing the job and because she loved her work at Tradeshift.

Christian Lanng was sacked earlier in the year because of "gross misconduct on multiple grounds" and has strongly denied the allegations against him.

Lanng has said that the relationship between him and the assistant was consensual. "The shocking and vile claims in the lawsuit are categorically false, and I reject allegations that I subjected someone to any form of abuse during my tenure as CEO or at any other time of my life," Lanng has said.

"In 2014, I made the grave error of judgment to hire someone I was dating and with whom I was engaged in a consensual sexual relationship. While this did not constitute a violation of Tradeshift’s human resources policies, it was irresponsible to employ someone with whom I was romantically involved. I regret the decision. It was a foolish mistake that I will not repeat," Lanng said in a statement.

This disturbing lawsuit has now raised some questions about workplace dynamics and abuse of power which is prevalent in the tech industry. The case is currently ongoing and it will be interesting to see how things unfold further.

