Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

'Act of integrity violation': Wipro sacks 300 employees accused of moonlighting

Wipro: Moonlighting allows employees to work outside their primary working hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

'Act of integrity violation': Wipro sacks 300 employees accused of moonlighting
Wipro (file photo)

Amid talks on moonlighting by leading IT companies, Wipro has terminated 300 employees found to be moonlighting with one of its key rivals at the same time, its Chairman Rishad Premji said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) National Management Convention, Premji termed moonlighting as a complete violation of integrity "in its deepest form".

"The reality is that there are people today working for Wipro and working directly for one of our competitors and we have actually discovered 300 people in the last few months who are doing exactly that," the Wipro Chairman said.

The company has now terminated their employment for "act of integrity violation". Premji recently said that the concept of a second job in addition to the regular job is "plain and simple" cheating.

"There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating -- plain and simple," he had tweeted.

What is moonlighting?

Moonlighting allows employees to work outside their primary working hours. Some startups and unicorns like Swiggy have encouraged the practice, while most of the traditional companies are calling it cheating.

READ | Why are IT giants warning employees against ‘moonlighting’? Is it illegal in India?

Amid the brouhaha over moonlighting in India, cloud major IBM last week made it clear that the practice is not ethical and the company does not promote such behaviour at workplace.

IBM India Managing Director, Sandip Patel, said that the company`s position is exactly that of the overall industry in the country.

"All of our workers when they are employed, they sign an agreement which says that they are going to be working full-time for IBM. So moonlighting is not ethically right for them to get into," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
LBS Centre Rank list 2022 OUT for Nursing, paramedical courses: Check top nursing colleges as per NIRF ranking here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.