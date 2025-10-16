Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore, slightly below...

Delhi Crime Season 3: 'Madam Sir' Shefali Shah takes on 'Badi Didi' Huma Qureshi in human trafficking case, release date out
BUSINESS
On a sequential basis, Wipro's net profit dipped 2.5 per cent, while revenue increased 2.5 per cent.
Wipro Q2 Results: Wipro, one of India's largest IT services providers, has reported a 1.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,246 crore for Q2 FY26, slightly below street expectations of Rs 3,279 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 1.7 per cent to Rs 22,697.3 crore, compared with the same period last year, PTI reported. On a sequential basis, net profit dipped 2.5 per cent, while revenue increased 2.5 per cent. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had reported a profit of Rs 3,208.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Shares of the IT company closed at Rs 253.70 with a 1.39 per cent gain on Thursday. Its market cap stands at Rs 2.66 lakh crore, as of October 16.
"Bookings surpassed USD 9.5 billion for H1 FY26. Our strategy is clear: remain resilient, adapt to global shifts, and lead with AI. I am excited to bring Wipro Intelligence to our clients, helping them scale confidently and shape the future in an AI-first world," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said.