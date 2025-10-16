FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore, slightly below...

On a sequential basis, Wipro's net profit dipped 2.5 per cent, while revenue increased 2.5 per cent.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Wipro Q2 Results: Azim Premji's IT company reports net profit of Rs 3246 crore, slightly below...
    Wipro Q2 Results: Wipro, one of India's largest IT services providers, has reported a 1.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,246 crore for Q2 FY26, slightly below street expectations of Rs 3,279 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 1.7 per cent to Rs 22,697.3 crore, compared with the same period last year, PTI reported. On a sequential basis, net profit dipped 2.5 per cent, while revenue increased 2.5 per cent. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had reported a profit of Rs 3,208.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

    Wipro share price

    Shares of the IT company closed at Rs 253.70 with a 1.39 per cent gain on Thursday. Its market cap stands at Rs 2.66 lakh crore, as of October 16.

    Wipro CEO on the company's strategy

    "Bookings surpassed USD 9.5 billion for H1 FY26. Our strategy is clear: remain resilient, adapt to global shifts, and lead with AI. I am excited to bring Wipro Intelligence to our clients, helping them scale confidently and shape the future in an AI-first world," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said.

    READ | Infosys Q2 Results: Narayana Murthy's Infosys beats estimate, reports profit of Rs...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
