Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as country head and managing director for Japan

Dhruv has an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies in India.

Dhruv specialises in consulting, digital engineering, the Internet of Things (IoT), and emerging technologies for the Japanese automotive, industrial, and high-tech industries. He has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry. Prior to joining Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Dhruv spent his formative years in the business at Wipro. While there, he held a number of leadership roles in sales, delivery, and account management for Japanese clients and their global operations. In his most recent role, Dhruv oversaw the Manufacturing and Hi-Tech sector at TCS, focusing on the Japanese automotive industry and ecosystem suppliers.

“I am confident that Dhruv’s track record and credentials with Japanese Automotive and Manufacturing clients will be a strong asset for Wipro’s growth in these strategic focus sectors. This, coupled with his passion and deep understanding of the Japanese culture, language, and ways of working, positions him strongly to lead our business in Japan," said Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), Wipro Limited.

“I am humbled with the opportunity to lead Wipro in a country I am very passionate about and have spent 20 years living in. Wipro’s vision is synergistic, and I look forward to the journey while striving to be more relevant to our customers and our employees," said Dhruv Anand.