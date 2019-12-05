WION World Order â€“ Talking Diplomacy: Schedule and list of speakers

WION, the International English News Channel of Zee Media, is hosting an exclusive event WION World Order: Talking Diplomacy on December 5th.

The event is hosting ambassadors, diplomats and strategic stakeholders who are discussing India's growing diplomatic might and the need to balance environment and economic growth.

Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of the BJP will be the ‘guest of honour’ for the event which will be attended by an array of serving ambassadors and expert panellists. The event will be hosted and moderated by WION's Executive Editor, Palki Sharma.

The event is being aired live on WION, Wionews.com and its social media pages from 2 pm to 4:30 pm (IST) on December 5, 2019.

WION World Order: Talking Diplomacy - Watch Live Here

Here is the schedule of programme and list of speakers:

Programme

Session 1:

BALANCING GROWTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Economic effect of climate change – free trade and economic growth

Can policy solutions such as banning the use of single-use plastic produce the desired result in a timely manner?

Seeking innovative solutions to stop climate change

Lessons from countries leading the way to a greener future

Adopting climate-safe energy solutions: renewal energy, clean energy, solar, and wind power

Global strategy to reduce “emissions gap”

Guests:

His Excellency Mr. Sidharto Suryodipuro, Ambassador of Indonesia to India

His Excellency Mr. Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil to India

His Excellency Mr. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of The European Union to India & Bhutan

His Excellency Mr. Eduardo SÃ¡nchez, ChargÃ© D'affaires, Embassy of Spain

Session 2:

CLIMATE EMERGENCY AND CLIMATE ACTION PLAN

Rise of wildfires, pollution, cyclone, and flood – extreme events worldwide

How can governments, businesses, and investors address the challenge of climate change and manage risks posed by it in the future?

Climate change and its burden on developing nations

Increase in temperature, increase in energy demand

Solutions adopted by participating countries to tackle climate change

Guests:

His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chuburu, Ambassador of Argentina to India

His Excellency Mr. Nejmeddine Lakhal, Ambassador of Tunisia to India

His Excellency Mr. Sulton Rahimzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to India

Her Excellency Mrs. Tahina Rasamoelina, ChargÃ© D'affaires of Madagascar to India

Session 3:

REKINDLING INDIA’S DIPLOMATIC MIGHT

Changing geopolitics and geoeconomics - risks and challenges for India

A little less talk, a lot more action- India's changing foreign policy narrative

Technology, connectivity, and trade

Priorities and challenges of India's grand outreach

Rising US-China competition and India

Indo-American strategic partnership in the era of Sino-centrism

RCEP - "No agreement is better than a good agreement"? good or bad for 'Act East' policy

India's neighbourhood policy - investment, growth and tension

Talking the talk on terrorism: "Pakistan a challenging neighbour"?

Modi 2.0: Evaluating India’s foreign policy victory

India's 17.5 million diaspora largest in the world: an underused resource?

Kashmir: India’s internal matter

Guests:

Ambassador Navdeep Singh Suri, Former Ambassador of India to UAE

Ambassador Amar Sinha, Former Ambassador of India to Afghanistan

Ambassador Mohan Kumar, Former Ambassador of India to France

Ambassador Phunchok Stobdan, Professor & Former Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador Dinkar Khullar, Former Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan

Mr. Gautam Chikermane, Vice President, Observer Research Foundation