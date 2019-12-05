WION World Order â€“ Talking Diplomacy: Schedule and list of speakers
WION, the International English News Channel of Zee Media, is hosting an exclusive event WION World Order: Talking Diplomacy on December 5th.
WION is hosting an exclusive event WION World Order: Talking Diplomacy
The event is hosting ambassadors, diplomats and strategic stakeholders who are discussing India's growing diplomatic might and the need to balance environment and economic growth.
Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of the BJP will be the ‘guest of honour’ for the event which will be attended by an array of serving ambassadors and expert panellists. The event will be hosted and moderated by WION's Executive Editor, Palki Sharma.
The event is being aired live on WION, Wionews.com and its social media pages from 2 pm to 4:30 pm (IST) on December 5, 2019.
Here is the schedule of programme and list of speakers:
Programme
Session 1:
BALANCING GROWTH AND ENVIRONMENT
Economic effect of climate change – free trade and economic growth
Can policy solutions such as banning the use of single-use plastic produce the desired result in a timely manner?
Seeking innovative solutions to stop climate change
Lessons from countries leading the way to a greener future
Adopting climate-safe energy solutions: renewal energy, clean energy, solar, and wind power
Global strategy to reduce “emissions gap”
Guests:
His Excellency Mr. Sidharto Suryodipuro, Ambassador of Indonesia to India
His Excellency Mr. Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil to India
His Excellency Mr. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of The European Union to India & Bhutan
His Excellency Mr. Eduardo SÃ¡nchez, ChargÃ© D'affaires, Embassy of Spain
Session 2:
CLIMATE EMERGENCY AND CLIMATE ACTION PLAN
Rise of wildfires, pollution, cyclone, and flood – extreme events worldwide
How can governments, businesses, and investors address the challenge of climate change and manage risks posed by it in the future?
Climate change and its burden on developing nations
Increase in temperature, increase in energy demand
Solutions adopted by participating countries to tackle climate change
Guests:
His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chuburu, Ambassador of Argentina to India
His Excellency Mr. Nejmeddine Lakhal, Ambassador of Tunisia to India
His Excellency Mr. Sulton Rahimzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to India
Her Excellency Mrs. Tahina Rasamoelina, ChargÃ© D'affaires of Madagascar to India
Session 3:
REKINDLING INDIA’S DIPLOMATIC MIGHT
Changing geopolitics and geoeconomics - risks and challenges for India
A little less talk, a lot more action- India's changing foreign policy narrative
Technology, connectivity, and trade
Priorities and challenges of India's grand outreach
Rising US-China competition and India
Indo-American strategic partnership in the era of Sino-centrism
RCEP - "No agreement is better than a good agreement"? good or bad for 'Act East' policy
India's neighbourhood policy - investment, growth and tension
Talking the talk on terrorism: "Pakistan a challenging neighbour"?
Modi 2.0: Evaluating India’s foreign policy victory
India's 17.5 million diaspora largest in the world: an underused resource?
Kashmir: India’s internal matter
Guests:
Ambassador Navdeep Singh Suri, Former Ambassador of India to UAE
Ambassador Amar Sinha, Former Ambassador of India to Afghanistan
Ambassador Mohan Kumar, Former Ambassador of India to France
Ambassador Phunchok Stobdan, Professor & Former Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Ambassador Dinkar Khullar, Former Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan
Mr. Gautam Chikermane, Vice President, Observer Research Foundation