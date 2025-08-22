Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Will Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg join hands to buy OpenAI? THIS much they may have to pay to Sam Aaltman

Long-time friends Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg became bitter adversaries due to business rivalry. As the Meta CEO opposed both Sam Altman and OpenAI's views on AI, he thought of buying OpenAI.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:47 PM IST

    Will xAI CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg join hands to buy OpenAI so that they abolish the competition in the field of artificial intelligence business? How much will they have to pay Sam Altman to buy this AI firm? If media reports are to be believed, Elon Musk has asked Mark Zuckerberg to join him and together they should buy the most challenging artificial intelligence firm for a whopping sum of $97.4 billion.

    Why is there legal battle between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

    In a court filing in the legal battle between the two giants of their respective fields, OpenAI said that when Musk and xAI were trying to form a consortium of investors to finance a takeover, they approached Zuckerberg with a letter of intent and asked "about potential financing arrangements or investments." The longtime friends became bitter adversaries due to business rivalry. As the Meta CEO opposed both Sam Altman and OpenAI's views of AI, he thought of buying OpenAI.

     

    (Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI)

    What has OpenAI said?

    Meanwhile, OpenAI has alleged that Musk and xAI’s “sham bid” harmed its business. It also accused Musk of “harassment” through litigation and attacks on social media and in the press. OpenAI has filed to subpoena Meta for communications between the company, its CEO, and Musk about the bid. In a statement in the filing, OpenAI alleged that Meta has been "spending heavily to develop its own Al capabilities" and has been "offering pay packages of $100 million or more to leading AI researchers and attempting to poach OpenAI employees." 

     

    (Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta)

     

    OpenAI begins India hiring

    Meanwhile, OpenAI has begun hiring in India. The company that launched ChatGPT announced on Friday its plans to open its first office in India by the end of this year. In a statement, Altman said, "Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India and with India." OpenAI has also decided to host its first Education Summit in India this month and a Developer Day later this year. The company is encouraged as the local businesses are already deploying OpenAI’s tools across sectors like agriculture, recruitment, and governance.

