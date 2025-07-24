Will US tech giants like Google, Microsoft stop hiring Indians under pressure from Donald Trump? Silicon Valley may suffer as...

More than 1,000 Indians have founded companies in the Silicon Valley. The total value of these Indian-owned US tech firms is "more than $40 billion". Indians owned more than 10% of all US tech start-ups in 1998. Will the US tech companies like Microsoft and Google stop hiring people from India?

Will the US tech companies like Microsoft and Google stop hiring people from India under the pressure of President Donald Trump? If they do so, how will it impact their business? Will the tech giants surrender to the president's dictates or continue their present hiring policies that suit their needs? These questions are being asked in the US as well as India. It came after Donald Trump asked the American tech firms to stop hiring overseas, including in countries like India.

Donald Trump: Those days are over

Participating in an AI Summit in Washington on Wednesday, Trump said that the US companies should now focus on creating jobs at home rather than building factories in China or giving jobs to Indian tech workers. The man, known for his rhetoric of 'America First' and 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA), said, "Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India, and stashing profits in Ireland, you know that." Taking a tough approach, he added, "All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over."

Indian techies in Silicon Valley

According to the data of the US Administration, more than 1,000 Indian techies have founded companies in the Silicon Valley. The total value of these Indian-owned US tech firms is "more than $40 billion". Indians were at the forefront of opening IT start-ups in 1995. They owned more than 10% of all US tech start-ups in 1998. Besides, Indian techies emerged as the most valuable and dependable workforce, and at present more than 40% of all start-up companies in Silicon Valley include Indian Americans on staff.

Indians in US tech firms

Besides, foreign companies, including those from the US, have opened their offices in India to get the benefit of cheaper labour costs and valuable services. It reduced their input cost, increased profits, and made these companies more competitive. Consequently, more than 19 lakh people work for these offshore companies in India. It has been estimated that 9,00,000 more may join them by 2030.