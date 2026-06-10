Will SEBI’s plan to hide mutual fund exec pay hurt or help investors, impact returns?

The new proposal will require AMCs to disclose the total remuneration in aggregate and the ratio of CEO pay to median employee pay, but not individual names and amounts. Will it be a loss or a gain for retail investors, explains experts.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the body that regulates India’s stock market and mutual funds, has plans to change how mutual fund companies reveal employee salaries. The market regulator proposed to move to more 'big picture' disclosure. Instead of listing individual names and exact salaries, it suggests that companies would give combined and consolidated salary information.

The developments come after the mutual fund industry told SEBI that current rules are too detailed and invade employee privacy. Under the existing rules, asset management companies (AMCs) are mandated to disclose the names, designations and remuneration of their chief executive officer (CEO), chief investment officer (CIO) and chief operating officer (COO), along with details of the top 10 highest-paid employees and all employees whose remuneration exceeds specified thresholds.

The new proposal will require AMCs to disclose the total remuneration in aggregate and the ratio of CEO pay to median employee pay, but not individual names and amounts. Also, the total pay to fund managers of a specific scheme would be disclosed in aggregate. Further, the individual fund manager's pay would only be shared if investors of that scheme specifically request it, due to “sensitivity”.

SEBI eyes easing AMC pay disclosures: What retail investors actually lose or gain?

Aurelia Menezes, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, states that SEBI’s plan to consolidate executive pay disclosures needs more scrutiny. "For investors, compensation transparency has never been about curiosity; it has been about alignment. Are the people managing public money rewarded for growing it responsibly, or simply for growing it? That distinction matters more than any single salary figure," says Menezes.

Further, Menezes argues, "Privacy concerns are legitimate. But there is a meaningful difference between protecting personal privacy and shielding institutional decision-making from public view. Executives entrusted with other people's savings carry a public responsibility, and transparency has always been part of that bargain."

"The success of this framework will depend entirely on one question: can investors still see whether pay is tied to responsible, long-term performance? If yes, the change is cosmetic. If not, governance weakens quietly, and in financial services, that is precisely when it becomes dangerous. Good regulation should be a window, not a curtain. That principle must not be lost in this revision," he adds.

A pragmatic move that won’t hit returns, says expert

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, believes SEBI’s proposal to shift from granular, individual executive pay disclosures to an aggregated reporting model represents a pragmatic regulatory calibration rather than a threat to investor returns.

"By shielding individual salaries, the amendment effectively mitigates talent poaching and privacy risks for asset management companies, fostering much-needed stability within fund management teams. Because executive remuneration is drawn directly from the AMC's management fees, which remain strictly capped under SEBI's existing Total Expense Ratio limits, the actual cost structure governing your investments does not change by a single paisa," he notes.

"While purists may argue that corporate governance transparency takes a minor step back, the core drivers of your portfolio’s performance remain completely untouched, leaving your long-term returns dependent on market movements and fund manager competency rather than payroll visibility," opines Bhilwaria.

"As India's mutual fund industry continues to mature and expand, the proposed disclosure adjustments reflect an evolving conversation around transparency, governance, and privacy. From an investor's perspective, the primary drivers of long-term mutual fund outcomes remain in portfolio construction, fund management discipline, risk-adjusted performance, costs, and governance standards. Executive compensation disclosure contributes to transparency and accountability, but there is limited evidence to suggest that disclosure alone materially improves investor returns,' states Ankit Bagadia, Director - Business, Bankbazaar.

"The larger question is whether compensation structures are aligned with long-term investor outcomes rather than short-term asset gathering or performance targets. If the proposed framework continues to ensure robust governance and regulatory oversight while balancing privacy concerns, the impact on investors is likely to be limited. Ultimately, investors should focus more on fund performance consistency, expense ratios, investment philosophy, and governance quality than on individual executive pay disclosures," he adds.

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify, says, "Investors in mutual funds are investing public funds and therefore should have a transparent view of how well the compensation of executives aligns with fund performance and investor interests. Inadequate disclosure, combined with a lack of effective governance and accountability mechanisms, creates a risk of misaligned incentives. Executive compensation drives sustainable returns, prudent risk-taking, and fiduciary duty. The continued confidence of investors is essential to any changes to existing regulatory processes."