Will petrol, diesel come under GST? Here's what the government said

The government has been asked whether there has been a discussion on bringing petrol-diesel and LPG under the ambit of GST?

Is the government considering bringing skyrocketing petrol-diesel prices under the purview of Goods and Service Tax (GST)? This question has started arising once again. In the Lok Sabha on Monday, MPs have asked this question to the government. Apart from this, the issue of prices of edible oils has also been raised in the Lok Sabha.

The government has been asked in the lower house of the Parliament whether the Finance Minister will be pleased to state the reason for not bringing petrol and diesel under GST. Has the government received representations regarding bringing petrol and diesel under the purview of GST? If so, what action has been taken on them so far?

The government has also been asked whether there has been a discussion on bringing petrol-diesel and LPG under the ambit of GST in the meeting of the GST Council and whether any discussion has been held with the states in this regard.

In answer to these questions, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Parliament that the inclusion of petrol, diesel and LPG in the GST would require the recommendation of the GST Council. So far, the GST Council, in which states are also represented, has not made any recommendation to bring these things under GST. He said that many representations have been received regarding bringing petrol and diesel under the purview of GST. As far as the meeting of the GST Council is concerned, its 44th meeting was held on June 12, 2021.

The Minister also told Parliament that the GST Council would consider bringing petrol and diesel under the purview of GST as and when it deems fit keeping in view the revenue. However, no such proposal has been discussed in the GST Council and as far as LPG is concerned, it already comes under GST. It may be noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also said earlier that if the state governments come up with a proposal to bring petrol and diesel under the purview of GST, then the central government will consider it.

Apart from petrol and diesel, a question has also been asked in the Lok Sabha regarding reducing the prices of edible oil. The government has been asked what steps have been taken, or steps are being considered to reduce the prices of edible oil. Is there any proposal to reduce duty on edible oils? On this, Chaudhary said that on June 30, 2021, the customs duty on crude palm oil has been reduced from 35.75% to 30.25%. This duty on refined palm oil has been reduced from 49.5% to 41.25%. This reduced rate will be applicable till September 30, 2021.