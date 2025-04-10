Noel Tata currently lives in Windmere, a six-storey building in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

Days after Ratan Tata’s Will made headlines, his iconic sea-facing bungalow, Halekai, in Colaba, is now in the news. After retiring from Tata Sons in 2012, the late Ratan Tata made Halekai his home. He lived there with his German shepherds and house staff while focusing on his work at Tata Trusts. Now, Tata Trusts chairman and half brother of Rata Tata, Noel Tata, and his family may move into the residence, a TOI report stated, quoting sources, while others dismiss the idea entirely.

Noel Tata currently lives in Windmere, a six-storey building in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. However, there are indications that Noel could consider shifting to Halekai. Built on a 13,350 sq ft plot, Halekai is a four-storey bungalow owned by Ewart Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. Since Ratan Tata's demise in October 2024, the house has reportedly remained vacant. Days after Rata Tata's demise, Noel Tata was appointed as a chairman of the Tata Trusts that holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the parent company of the Tata Group. Noel is also the chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation, the managing director of Tata International, and the vice chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel

Moreover, The Cairn, a two-storey Scottish-style bungalow on Altamount Road where JRD Tata once lived, was bought by Tata Sons for Rs 50 crore. A beach-facing bungalow in Juhu, once owned by Naval Tata, the father of Noel and Ratan Tata, both properties now remain unoccupied.

