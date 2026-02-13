Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries import crude from Venezuela? Can it end dependence on Russian oil?

The United States has issued a general licence to Reliance Industries Ltd, allowing business transaction to the Indian conglomerate and to let it buy Venezuelan oil directly without breaching the US sanctions.

The license granting came after the Washington said that it would ease oil sanctions on Venezuela’s energy industry to open the path for a USD 2 billion oil supply deal between Caracas and Washington along with a massive USD 100 billion reconstruction plan for the South American country’s oil industry, according to US officials. This followed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier in January.

A general licence allows buying, exporting and selling of Venezuelan oil that has already been extracted, along with its refining.

Will this licence end dependence on Russian oil?

Granting licence to Reliance could boost Venezuela’s oil exports and reduce the price of the crude for the operator of the world’s biggest refining complex.

After Vitol and Trafigura were granted U.S. licences to market and sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil, Reliance bought 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil from the former earlier in February. The licences to these oil traders were granted after Maduro’s US capture.

As Reliance will be able to directly purchase Venezuelan oil, it will no longer need to but Russian oil as replacing it with the crude from Caracas will be cost effective as it will be sold on heavy discount, Reuters said in a report.

United States formally withdrew the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian imports last week after a decision by President Donald Trump to revoke the measure through an executive order. Following the orders, New Delhi can buy more oil from the US and Venezuela

Indian refiners, like Reliance, are moving away from Russian oil purchases for delivery in April and are expected to do the same longer, said industry sources. The step could help New Delhi make a strong deal with Washington after a long tenure of tensions between the two.

The Indian conglomerate was once a constant importer of Venezuelan crude oil for its advanced refining complex but was forced to stop purchases in early 2025 given the US sanctions. Reliance operates two refineries with a combined capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day.