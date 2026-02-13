Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries import crude from Venezuela? Can it end dependence on Russian oil?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling 5-wicket win over Canada

Can AI predict your future, tell your horoscope? Why human futures remain uncertain: Explained

Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on reports of him replacing Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3: 'Was never approached'

Inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic, Usman Tariq details surreal moment he learned of Pakistan selection during wedding rush

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Spin test looms large for India's star-studded batting unit against Pakistan

From UPI to Stablecoins: The next phase of instant global payments

Anchor backstory of legacy systems to intelligent platforms: Health care modernisation experience of Soujanya Vummannagari

Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra Season 2, praises Mona Singh, Barun Sobti's 'cathartic' performances: 'I was weeping'

Satinder Sartaaj readies for one of Delhi’s biggest live music nights

Why Exchanges are Becoming Infrastructure, Not Just Trading Marketplace

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling 5-wicket win over Canada

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling

Can AI predict your future, tell your horoscope? Why human futures remain uncertain: Explained

Can AI predict future, tell horoscope? Why human futures remain uncertain?

Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on reports of him replacing Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3: 'Was never approached'

Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on reports of him replacing Ranveer Singh in Don 3

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos

PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws

Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries import crude from Venezuela? Can it end dependence on Russian oil?

The United States has issued a general licence to Reliance Industries Ltd, allowing business transaction to the Indian conglomerate and to let it buy Venezuelan oil directly without breaching the US sanctions.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries import crude from Venezuela? Can it end dependence on Russian oil?
The United States has issued a general licence to Reliance Industries Ltd
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States has issued a general licence to Reliance Industries Ltd, allowing business transaction to the Indian conglomerate and to let it buy Venezuelan oil directly without breaching the US sanctions, two sources familiar with the matter said. 

The license granting came after the Washington said that it would ease oil sanctions on Venezuela’s energy industry to open the path for a USD 2 billion oil supply deal between Caracas and Washington along with a massive USD 100 billion reconstruction plan for the South American country’s oil industry, according to US officials. This followed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier in January.  

A general licence allows buying, exporting and selling of Venezuelan oil that has already been extracted, along with its refining.  

Will this licence end dependence on Russian oil? 

Granting licence to Reliance could boost Venezuela’s oil exports and reduce the price of the crude for the operator of the world’s biggest refining complex. 

After Vitol and Trafigura were granted U.S. licences to market and sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil, Reliance bought 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil from the former earlier in February. The licences to these oil traders were granted after Maduro’s US capture.  

As Reliance will be able to directly purchase Venezuelan oil, it will no longer need to but Russian oil as replacing it with the crude from Caracas will be cost effective as it will be sold on heavy discount, Reuters said in a report.  

United States formally withdrew the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian imports last week after a decision by President Donald Trump to revoke the measure through an executive order. Following the orders, New Delhi can buy more oil from the US and Venezuela 

Indian refiners, like Reliance, are moving away from Russian oil purchases for delivery in April and are expected to do the same longer, said industry sources. The step could help New Delhi make a strong deal with Washington after a long tenure of tensions between the two. 

The Indian conglomerate was once a constant importer of Venezuelan crude oil for its advanced refining complex but was forced to stop purchases in early 2025 given the US sanctions. Reliance operates two refineries with a combined capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling 5-wicket win over Canada
T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling
Can AI predict your future, tell your horoscope? Why human futures remain uncertain: Explained
Can AI predict future, tell horoscope? Why human futures remain uncertain?
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on reports of him replacing Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3: 'Was never approached'
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on reports of him replacing Ranveer Singh in Don 3
Inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic, Usman Tariq details surreal moment he learned of Pakistan selection during wedding rush
Inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic, Usman Tariq details surreal moment he learned of
From UPI to Stablecoins: The next phase of instant global payments
From UPI to Stablecoins: The next leap in digital payments
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws, know about family of Sachin Tendulkar's daughter-in-law
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Meet Arjun's in-laws
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory in Bangladesh election—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement