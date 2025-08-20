Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

With the launch of ChatGPT Go, Sam Altman's AI company OpenAI has platforms at three tiers for users in India. Will it join hands with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd? Can Reliance Jio help OpenAI?

Will Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd join hands with Sam Altman's OpenAI to expand its presence in artificial intelligence in India? If media reports are to be believed, the artificial intelligence research and deployment company that owns the iconic AI model ChatGPT held wide-ranging talks with RIL and discussed a strategy to expand artificial intelligence (AI) offerings to its consumers. The two sides explored the possibilities of joining hands to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio. Now, the US-based AI firm is planning to tap the one-billion-strong internet consumer market in India.

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go

OpenAI has recently launched ChatGPT Go, which has been priced at Rs 399 per month. It includes more usage limits compared to the free tier, and it is most likely to attract students and other consumers from the lower-middle class. With the launch of ChatGPT Go, Sam Altman's AI company has platforms at three tiers for users in India. The consumers can choose from the more expensive Plus (Rs 1,999 per month), and the Pro ( Rs 19,900 per month) and ChatGPT Go. This has come after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared India to be the company’s second-largest market.

Emphasising the need of the cheapest version of OpenAI, Nick Turley, Vice-President and head of the ChatGPT app, said, "We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399."

Will ChatGPT Go cannibalise Plus?

The most interesting question now is: will ChatGPT Go cannibalise Plus? It is clear that for users who only need moderate but consistent access, the Rs 399 tier might appear far better value than the Rs 1,999 plan. It is also clear that the three-tiered structure with Go, Plus, and Pro, offers enough differences in usage limits and features.



FAQs

Q1: How much does ChatGPT Go cost?

Ans: ChatGPT Go has been priced at Rs 399 per month. It includes more usage limits compared to the free tier.

Q2: How can consumers use ChatGPT?

Ans: The consumers can choose from the more expensive Plus (Rs 1,999 per month), and the Pro ( Rs 19,900 per month), and ChatGPT Go.



