The Union Law Ministry has directed the Ahmedabad Court to issue a notice to the Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in the US bribery case. If reports are to be believed, the ministry has asked the court to serve the summons to Gautam Adani at the earliest, and the matter should be resolved as soon as possible, as it is related to a foreign court.

Earlier on February 25, the Union Law Ministry sent a letter in this regard to the Ahmedabad Court. If reports are to be believed, the court has begun the process of sending the notice.

Earlier, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, of running a bribery scheme worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The allegations state that bribes were paid to Indian government officials to secure energy deals at inflated rates.

The SEC has also charged Cyril Cabanes, an executive at Azure Power, for his role in the alleged scheme.