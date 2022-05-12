Will Jack Dorsey take over Twitter once again? Former CEO breaks silence

File photo

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought out Twitter for a whopping USD 44 billion, there were rumours of him bringing in co-founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to come in and run the company once again, due to their close ties and similar ideas.

Addressing these rumours, Jack Dorsey has finally broken his silence on whether he will be heading the social media platform once again. The Twitter founder revealed that he was not keen to retake the helm of the social media company, hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk manages to successfully close the takeover deal.

Dorsey, who currently heads payments firm Block Inc, owns a 2.4% stake in Twitter, according to Refinitiv. Since the Twitter board accepted Musk's $44 billion buyout offer on April 25, there is little clarity on the company's new leadership once the deal closes.

Reuters reported on April 29 that Musk had lined up a new chief executive, while there are reports that the Tesla Inc chief may temporarily take over the top job.

Dorsey has had a tumultuous run as the head of the social media company. He was replaced as Twitter CEO in 2008, two years after launching the service, but took over the top job again in 2015 before ceding the role to chief technology officer Parag Agarwal late last year.

Meanwhile, a recent regulatory filing showed that Musk was in talks with Dorsey to contribute his shares to the proposed acquisition.

Last month, Elon Musk made headlines for making a generous deal for acquiring Twitter, which later got accepted by the microblogging website. Soon after taking over the social media platform, Musk talked about introducing a string of changes to the site.

He had earlier discussed introducing an ‘Edit’ option for the tweets, and having a “free speech” model for the website. The SpaceX founder also talked about cracking down on content moderators, saying that they are “too involved” in the tweets published on the site.

Further, Elon Musk has also talked about reversing the ban on former US President Donald Trump, saying that he can be reinstated to Twitter in the near future.



