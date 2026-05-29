Will India soon shift to plastic currency? RBI eyes polymer notes to cut printing costs

The RBI is considering introducing polymer banknotes to reduce rising currency printing costs and improve durability.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing polymer-based currency notes as part of its efforts to tackle the rising costs associated with printing traditional paper currency. According to reports, the proposal was discussed during the central bank’s recent board meetings held in Patna and Mumbai.

The RBI is also said to be considering a pilot project for polymer banknotes, which may be officially announced in the coming months. If implemented, the move could mark a significant shift in India’s currency management system.

What are polymer notes?

Polymer banknotes are made using synthetic plastic material instead of cotton-based paper. These notes are known for their durability and can withstand moisture, dirt, folding, and tearing much better than conventional paper currency.

One of the key advantages of polymer notes is their longer lifespan. Since they remain in circulation for a longer period without getting damaged easily, central banks can reduce the frequency and cost of replacing worn-out notes.

Another major benefit is sustainability. Once polymer notes are withdrawn from circulation, they can be recycled into plastic products such as furniture, containers, and other household items, unlike paper notes that are often discarded as waste.

Widely used across the world

Australia became the first country to introduce polymer currency in 1988. Since then, several nations have adopted the technology, including Canada, New Zealand, Vietnam, Romania, Mauritius, and Papua New Guinea.

These countries have largely shifted to polymer banknotes because of their durability, advanced security features, and lower replacement costs over time.

Why the move matters for India

The RBI’s latest annual report highlighted a sharp increase in currency printing expenses. During FY25, the cost of printing banknotes rose to Rs 6,372.8 crore, compared to Rs 5,101.4 crore in the previous financial year. The increase was mainly driven by higher demand for currency notes across the country.

At the same time, the challenge of handling damaged and soiled notes has also intensified. Around 23.8 billion worn-out banknotes were removed from circulation in FY25, registering a notable rise from the previous year. Rs 500 notes formed the largest portion of discarded currency, followed by Rs 100 notes.

Against this backdrop, polymer notes are being viewed as a practical long-term solution to reduce maintenance costs and improve currency durability in India.