Will GPT-5 'eat Microsoft alive'? Why did Elon Musk warn Satya Nadella over OpenAI? xAI to launch Grok 5 by...

If xAI CEO Elon Musk is to be believed, Microsoft's end has come. He has warned Satya Nadella about the latest OpenAI model and announced when Grok-5 may be launched. Details here.

In what may be called the beginning of a new technology war, or the AI war, xAI CEO Elon Musk has warned Satya Nadella that OpenAI "is going to eat Microsoft alive." His warning came after Nadella announced the launch of GPT-5 across many of his company's platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. Praising xAI's AI model, Grok 4, he said that it is far superior to the latest OpenAI model.

Elon Musk warns Satya Nadella

However, the Tesla CEO hit back at the Microsoft CEO and reminded him on the social media platform X that people had been trying to do that for 50 years now. He wrote, "People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day, you learn something new and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5."

OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

The spat did not stop here. Elon Musk retorted. He wrote on the social media platform, "Bottom line, though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter 2 weeks ago than GPT5 is now, and G4H is already a lot better. Let that sink in." Declaring that he would launch Grok 5 by the end of this year, the CEO said that xAI is all set to come out with Grok 5 "before the end of this year." He claimed that it will be "crushingly good."

Today, GPT-5 launches across our platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry.



It's the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure.



It’s… pic.twitter.com/jHDA94YOL0 August 7, 2025

What is GPT-5?

Introducing it to the users, OpenAI called it the best AI model made so far. It said on its official website, "GPT‑5 is a significant leap in intelligence over all our previous models, featuring state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more." Calling it a unified system that knows when to respond quickly and when to think longer to provide expert-level responses, the company claimed that GPT‑5 is available to all users. It said further that one can get more usage with Plus subscribers. Besides, Pro subscribers can get access to GPT‑5 Pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers.