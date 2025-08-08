Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes BIG claim on India amid launch of GPT-5 model, says, 'our largest...', plans to visit country in...

Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...

A Diktat Too Far: How US tariff threat is pushing India East

Was Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked because of Salman Khan? Lawrence Bishnoi gang member's leaked audio clip goes viral: 'If anyone works with him, we will...'

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who got admission in IIT Delhi, also cracked UPSC exam, later resigned as IAS officer due to...

BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August

Will GPT-5 'eat Microsoft alive'? Why did Elon Musk warn Satya Nadella over OpenAI? xAI to launch Grok 5 by...

This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'

Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu

Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Rajiv Rai reveals Divya Bharti would have been 'biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapil Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you, 'Don’t run for...'

Trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you

5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks

5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks

Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Will GPT-5 'eat Microsoft alive'? Why did Elon Musk warn Satya Nadella over OpenAI? xAI to launch Grok 5 by...

If xAI CEO Elon Musk is to be believed, Microsoft's end has come. He has warned Satya Nadella about the latest OpenAI model and announced when Grok-5 may be launched. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 01:45 PM IST

Will GPT-5 'eat Microsoft alive'? Why did Elon Musk warn Satya Nadella over OpenAI? xAI to launch Grok 5 by...
Elon Musk, CEO, xAI (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called the beginning of a new technology war, or the AI war, xAI CEO Elon Musk has warned Satya Nadella that OpenAI "is going to eat Microsoft alive." His warning came after Nadella announced the launch of GPT-5 across many of his company's platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. Praising xAI's AI model, Grok 4, he said that it is far superior to the latest OpenAI model.

Elon Musk warns Satya Nadella

However, the Tesla CEO hit back at the Microsoft CEO and reminded him on the social media platform X that people had been trying to do that for 50 years now. He wrote, "People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day, you learn something new and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5."

The spat did not stop here. Elon Musk retorted. He wrote on the social media platform, "Bottom line, though: Grok 4 Heavy was smarter 2 weeks ago than GPT5 is now, and G4H is already a lot better. Let that sink in." Declaring that he would launch Grok 5 by the end of this year, the CEO said that xAI is all set to come out with Grok 5 "before the end of this year." He claimed that it will be "crushingly good."

What is GPT-5?

Introducing it to the users, OpenAI called it the best AI model made so far. It said on its official website, "GPT‑5 is a significant leap in intelligence over all our previous models, featuring state-of-the-art performance across coding, math, writing, health, visual perception, and more." Calling it a unified system that knows when to respond quickly and when to think longer to provide expert-level responses, the company claimed that GPT‑5 is available to all users. It said further that one can get more usage with Plus subscribers. Besides, Pro subscribers can get access to GPT‑5 Pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued
Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians res
‘I only promoted gaming app’: Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on ED probe, watch
‘I only promoted gaming app’: Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on ED probe
Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'
Day after Trump slaps India with additional tariff, China issues BIG statement
Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi
Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in
Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...
Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kapil Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you, 'Don’t run for...'
Trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you
5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks
5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts
Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE