HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?

After 3,200 flight cancellations stranded thousands, the government may seek a reshuffle of IndiGo parent InterGlobe’s board to add aviation experts.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?
The union government is likely to ask InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle its board after the IndiGo flight cancellation crisis.
After Tata Sons, IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Limited, may come under the Union government's scanner. In the aftermath of the difficulties faced by thousands of flyers across the country following the cancellation of 3,200 flights, the government is most likely to step in and seek the reconstitution of the company's board. If media reports are to be believed, the government is mulling asking the company to reshuffle its board to bring more professionals and those people who have deep knowledge of the day-to-day operation of the airline business to avoid the present crisis. The government wants to interfere due to the bad publicity the crisis has gathered, owing to the hardships faced by the stranded passengers. 

IndiGo board reshuffle?

Chairman and non-executive independent director Vikram Singh Mehta heads the IndiGo board. After serving the Shell Group of companies in India as the chairman for years, Mehta has been an independent director on the board of several companies like Colgate-Palmolive, L&T, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Rahul Bhatia is the promoter and managing director of the aviation company, presently under stress. The other members of the board include former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, lawyer Pallavi Shroff, former SEBI chairperson M Damodaran, retired air chief marshal BS Dhanoa, and Anil Parashar, who is also on the board of many other InterGlobe group companies.

IndiGo flight cancellations

Michael Whitaker, former administrator of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Gregg Saretsky, former CEO of WestJet, a Canadian airline, and COO of Alaska Airlines, are people with a background in the aviation industry. The FAA is the agency responsible for air safety, efficiency, and the operation of the air traffic system in the US. Reports suggest that the government wants more people with experience in the aviation industry to be on the board.

InterGlobe Aviation crisis

The present crisis is the first of its kind that the company has faced after its co-founder, Rakesh Gangwal, an airline industry veteran, left the board after playing an active role. Gangwal, a former United Airlines and Air France executive, was the person who structured the operation of the company. He is considered the brain behind the airline's original low-cost, high-utilisation system. He is still remembered for rigorous aircraft turnaround discipline, tight cost control, standardised fleet operations, and a focus on dispatch reliability. He is given credit for helping IndiGo scale profitably even as rivals stumbled because of aggressive expansions.

IndiGo operational crisis

After a prolonged feud with fellow co-promoter Bhatia, Gangwal left IndiGo and sold his equity stakes in blocks. He stepped away from the IndiGo board in February 2022. The man, who held over a 36 percent stake in the company before he began selling his stake, held a 5.86 percent stake in the company on September 30, 2025. Though the company adopted a more professional approach after his exit, it diluted the founder-led operational micromanagement that had earlier functioned as an informal shock absorber against regulatory and crew-related disruptions.

The government wants IndiGo to reshuffle its board of directors and bring in more people with a proven track record in the aviation industry. 

