Will Google see layoffs too? A meeting with CEO Sundar Pichai leaves employees worried

The only surviving Big Tech companies that have not revealed any significant global employment cuts are Google and Apple.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

Google is reportedly bracing for a massive layoffs early next year and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly offered no assurance to worried Google employees that it won`t happen.
 
In a companywide meeting with staff, Pichai said "it`s really tough to predict the future, so unfortunately, I can`t honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments", reports Insider.
 
He told employees that what the company is trying hard to do "is to make important decisions, be disciplined, prioritise where we can, rationalise where we can, so that we are set up to better weather the storm, regardless of what`s ahead".
 
"I think that`s what we should focus on and try and do our best there," Pichai added.
 
Google did not immediately comment on the report.
 
 
Several Big Tech companies including Meta, Twitter, Cisco, Intel, Amazon and HP Inc have slashed jobs or announced plans to do so.
 
Google and Apple are the only Big Tech firms remaining that have not announced any mega job cut globally.
 
Pichai had said that Google would slow the pace of its hiring and make the company 20 per cent more efficient.
 
A report last month claimed that Alphabet is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 "poor performing" employees, or 6 per cent of its workforce.
 
According to a report in The Information, Google plans to ease out 10,000 employees through a new ranking and performance improvement plan.
 
Under the new system, managers have been asked to categorise 6 per cent of employees, or roughly 10,000 people, as low performers in terms of their impact for the business.
 
Alphabet has a workforce of nearly 187,000 employees.
 
Google has suspended hiring new employees and reportedly told some existing employees to "shape up or ship out" if expectations are not met.
