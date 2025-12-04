Will cigarette, pan masala prices go up as Centre tables two new bills? Know how much tax you will pay on tobacco products

Currently, a cigarette of a length of 65 mm attracts duties of Rs 200 on every 1,000 sticks.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled two Bills during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. The bills aim to revise levies on tobacco and pan masala. Since the introduction of the bills, people have been wondering whether cigarettes and pan masala will become costlier or not.

FM Sitharaman introduces two Bills for tax on tobacco and pan masala

Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025

With these two bills, the government aims to revise levies on tobacco and pan masala. For cigarettes, the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill will replace the Central Excise Act, 1944, to levy additional Cess. For pan masala and gutka, Health Security se National Security Cess Bill was introduced on Thursday. Currently, the government levies three types of taxes on tobacco products -- GST, Duties, and Compensation Cess.

Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The bill proposes to replace the GST compensation cess, which is currently levied on all tobacco products like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigar, hookah, zarda, and scented tobacco. Currently, a 28 per cent GST plus cess at a varied rate is levied on tobacco. The Central Government will increase this rate to 40 per cent at a later date.

Duties imposed by govt on tobacco products

The duty imposed on cigarettes depends on the size of the stick and the type of tobacco product. Currently, a cigarette of a length of 65 millimeters attracts duties of Rs 200 on every 1,000 sticks. According to the new bill, cigarettes, not having filters, and of length not over 65 millimetres will attract a duty of Rs 2,700 per 1,000 sticks On cigarettes for length over 65 millimetres but not exceeding 70 millimetres, the duty will be Rs 4,500 per 1,000 sticks. The current duty is Rs 250 per 1,000 sticks. Excise on cigars and cheroots is proposed at 25 per cent or Rs 5,000 per 1,000 sticks, whichever is higher. The new bill proposes to levy an excise duty of 60-70 per cent on unmanufactured tobacco.

Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025

Moving the Bill for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, FM Sitharaman said the levy would be imposed on the production capacity of pan masala units, which is a demerit good.

Pan masala to attract 40% GST

The minister said pan masala will continue to attract the maximum 40 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). On top of that, this Health and National Security Cess will be levied on the production capacity of pan masala manufacturers.

Will the new rates increase the prices of cigarettes?

The new rates are higher than the current ones. However, CA Deep Karodia said prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products will not increase much even after the two bills become law. He added that the tobacco rates will go up once the new GST rate of flat 40 per cent, including Cess will is notified, Bhaskar English reported.

When will the new rates be applicable?

According to the copy of the bill, the new rates may ‘come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.