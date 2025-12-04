Will cigarette, pan masala prices go up as Centre tables two new bills? Know how much tax you will pay on tobacco products

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside
Currently, a cigarette of a length of 65 mm attracts duties of Rs 200 on every 1,000 sticks.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled two Bills during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. The bills aim to revise levies on tobacco and pan masala. Since the introduction of the bills, people have been wondering whether cigarettes and pan masala will become costlier or not.
With these two bills, the government aims to revise levies on tobacco and pan masala. For cigarettes, the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill will replace the Central Excise Act, 1944, to levy additional Cess. For pan masala and gutka, Health Security se National Security Cess Bill was introduced on Thursday. Currently, the government levies three types of taxes on tobacco products -- GST, Duties, and Compensation Cess.
The bill proposes to replace the GST compensation cess, which is currently levied on all tobacco products like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigar, hookah, zarda, and scented tobacco. Currently, a 28 per cent GST plus cess at a varied rate is levied on tobacco. The Central Government will increase this rate to 40 per cent at a later date.
Moving the Bill for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, FM Sitharaman said the levy would be imposed on the production capacity of pan masala units, which is a demerit good.
The minister said pan masala will continue to attract the maximum 40 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). On top of that, this Health and National Security Cess will be levied on the production capacity of pan masala manufacturers.
The new rates are higher than the current ones. However, CA Deep Karodia said prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products will not increase much even after the two bills become law. He added that the tobacco rates will go up once the new GST rate of flat 40 per cent, including Cess will is notified, Bhaskar English reported.
According to the copy of the bill, the new rates may ‘come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.