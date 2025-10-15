Will AI boom go bust like dot-com bubble? IMF warns...

IMF warns the global AI boom may mirror the dot-com bubble as Google invests $15 billion in India amid soaring tech valuations and investor optimism.

Will the unexpectedly high investment and jaw-dropping innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) change the future of business forever, like computers did? Or will the present gung-ho and hype created over the chatbots, AI modules, and the Large Language Modules (LLMs) go bust as it happened with the dotcom boom two decades ago? The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the rising investment in AI "echoes the dot-com boom of the late 1990s". It also said that if the expectations from this new technology are not met, financial markets could "reprice sharply."

Will AI boom go bust like dot-com bubble?

Issuing an update to its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF said Tuesday, "…the current AI boom presents some parallels with the dot-com boom of the late 1990s. Market optimism about a new technology—the internet then, AI now—is pushing up stock valuations, fueling a tech-centered investment boom, and sustaining consumption on the back of strong capital gains." It said further, "But the risk is also that lofty profit expectations will ultimately be unmet—as often happens when new general-purpose technologies are introduced. A significant market repricing…could impact aggregate wealth and consumption and spill over to broader financial markets."

Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $15 billion in India

The IMF warning came on the same day that Sundar Pichai-controlled Google announced its decision to invest $15 billion over five years to set up an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh. However, it may be considered just the tip of the iceberg. According to Stanford University’s 2025 AI Index Report, private investment in AI in 2024 rose to $109.1 billion in the US, $9.3 billion in China, and $4.5 billion in the UK. If reports are to be believed, since 2013, the total private AI investment has been $470.9 billion in the US, $119.3 billion in China, and $28.2 billion in the UK. India ranked seventh with $11.3 billion of private investment in AI from 2013 to 2024.

What was dot-com boom?

The dot-com boom was a stock market bubble that had begun in the late 1990s and reached its pinnacle on Friday, March 10, 2000. The investments in the NASDAQ Composite stock market index during this period rose by 600%. However, it crashed in October 2002 and fell by 78%. After the American Telecommunications Act of 1996 was implemented, the investments in telecommunications equipment companies reached $500 billion. It was mostly financed with debt. However, the NASDAQ-100 dropped to 1,114 on October 9, 2002, down 78% from its peak.