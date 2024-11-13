Huang elaborated on his philosophy by expressing that he is not driven by traditional ambition. Instead of striving for more, he focuses on doing better with what he already has.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently shared his perspective on time during a tech event, explaining why he chooses not to wear a watch. He emphasized that for him, the present moment holds the greatest significance. “Very few people know this, but I don’t wear a watch. The reason I don’t is that now is the most important time,” he stated.



Huang elaborated on his philosophy by expressing that he is not driven by traditional ambition. Instead of striving for more, he focuses on doing better with what he already has. “I’m not striving for more—I wait for the world to come to me,” he explained. This approach reflects Nvidia's operational style, which prioritizes adaptability over rigid long-term strategies. “We have no grand plan. Our definition of a long-term plan is simply: What are we doing today?” he remarked.

Huang also recounted a meaningful encounter with a Japanese gardener during a visit to Kyoto, which significantly influenced his outlook on life and work. The gardener, who meticulously cared for a temple garden, told Huang, “I have plenty of time,” which resonated deeply with him. Huang reflected on this advice, stating, “This is the best career advice I can give: Now is the most important time—just focus on the present.” He emphasized that he enjoys his work and prefers to concentrate on the current moment rather than chasing after future goals.

The video of Huang discussing his philosophy has gone viral, prompting various reactions from viewers. Some appreciated his insights, while others offered humorous takes on his perspective. Huang's approach to time and success aligns with Nvidia's rapid growth and innovation in the tech industry, particularly in artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, Jensen Huang's decision not to wear a watch symbolizes his commitment to living in the moment and focusing on excellence in the present rather than fixating on future ambitions. This philosophy not only shapes his personal life but also influences Nvidia's corporate strategy as it continues to lead in the AI sector.