Why was FIR filed against Ashneer Grover and family? Know Rs 81 crore fraud case against ex-BharatPe MD

Former BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover

After his controversial exit from the top leadership position in BharatPe, former managing director Ashneer Grover and his family has landed in legal trouble, with an FIR filed against them in a massive multi-crore fraud case involving the company.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday registered an FIR against Ashneer Grover and many members of his family, including his wife Madhuri Grover Jain. Other members included in the FIR are Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.

The FIR against Ashneer Grover has been registered under several serious offenses such as 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and many others.

Why was FIR filed against Ashneer Grover?

BharatPe had filed a complaint against Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Grover Jain with the Delhi Police in 2022, alleging a Rs 81 crore fraud, criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, cheating, forgery and destruction of evidence, leading to a major rap sheet for the former BharatPe MD.

Further, the company also filed a civil suit against Grover and his family members in Delhi High Court seeking the recovery of Rs 88 crore in damages from all the accused, using various sections. Further, a claim was also filed in Singapore to prevent him from using the founder tag in BharatPe.

In an official statement, BharatPe said, “The registration of the FIR is a step in the right direction which unearths various suspicious transactions made by the family for their personal pecuniary gains. This FIR will now enable the Law enforcement agencies to investigate deeper into the criminality and bring the culprits to books.”

The further said, “We have full faith in our country's judicial and law enforcement systems and are optimistic that this case will reach its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the authorities.”