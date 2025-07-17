Why this relative of Mukesh Ambani is selling his Rs 6,800 crore business, says no one ready to..., name is...

Despite its rich legacy, the company has seen a slowdown in growth and market share in recent years. Who are in the family of the industrialist and who will own how much stake?

Dilip Piramal, the pioneering force behind VIP Industries and a member of the Piramal family, is preparing to sell a major portion of his stake in the company he founded. At 75, Piramal plans to offload 32% equity, valued at approximately Rs 1,763 crore, citing limited family interest and his own waning capacity to lead the business full-time.

VIP Industries Legacy

After breaking away from his family's textile empire in the 1970s, Piramal built VIP Industries from the ground up—turning a small mill in Nasik into India’s top luggage brand. Under his guidance, the company launched successful labels like Skybags, Carlton, Aristocrat, Caprese and Alfa, revolutionising the Indian travel gear segment with innovations such as four-wheel bag technology.

Transition at the Top

Despite its rich legacy and a valuation of Rs 6,800 crore, VIP Industries has seen a slowdown in growth and market share in recent years. With his daughter Radhika Piramal serving as Managing Director but opting not to take full control, the Piramal family has opted for strategic divestment to ensure the company's future remains strong. After the sale, Dilip Piramal will retain only 17% ownership.

The Mukesh Ambani Link

Dilip Piramal is the elder brother of Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Enterprises. Their familial ties extend into one of India’s most powerful business families—Ajay’s son Anand Piramal is married to Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, making Dilip Piramal Mukesh Ambani’s samdhi (in-law)