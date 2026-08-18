Why Tata Sons AGM was adjourned amid Chandrasekaran’s exit

The 108th Tata Sons Annual General Meeting (AGM) was adjourned on Tuesday (August 18) due to a lack of quorum. The developments come after a crucial time for the Tata Group, as N Chandrasekaran recently announced that he would not seek another term as chairman after February 2027.

The 108th Tata Sons Annual General Meeting (AGM) was adjourned on Tuesday (August 18) due to a lack of quorum. The developments come after a crucial time for the Tata Group, as N Chandrasekaran recently announced that he would not seek another term as chairman after February 2027.

Tata Sons AGM adjourned

The meeting began at 2:30 pm and was adjourned at 3 pm. Chandrasekaran and Anita George were present in Mumbai, while Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan attended virtually.

According to PTI, the meeting was adjourned due to lack of quorum, as a joint representative of the two largest Tata Trusts, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), was absent, despite their representation being essential to constitute the quorum. The SRTT could not nominate a representative because of restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, as reported by PTI.

The AGM agenda included Chandrasekaran's reappointment to the Tata Sons board, along with approval of financial statements and dividend declaration. The Tata Trusts collectively hold about 66% of Tata Sons, making their role critical in the group’s leadership succession. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has approved a selection committee to find Chandrasekaran’s successor, but SRTT’s participation is needed to complete the process.

The failed AGM highlights a potentially bigger governance and succession issue, including pressure from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group for a Tata Sons listing. The Sir Ratan Tata Trust cannot currently hold the internal meeting needed to appoint its representative, while the Tata Group needs the trust's participation in the process of selecting Chandrasekaran's successor.

N Chandrasekaran's succession

Meanwhile, the Tata Trusts have initiated the process to find a successor to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, a day after he announced that he would not offer himself for reappointment when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust said its trustees have passed a resolution to initiate the setting up of a Selection Committee as soon as possible, in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons. The committee will recommend a person for appointment as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Trust said it respects Chandrasekaran's decision and placed on record its appreciation for his contribution to Tata Sons and the Tata Group over the past decade. The Trust also said it would support Tata Sons in managing the leadership transition."We extend our full support to Tata Sons in ensuring a smooth, timely and orderly transition of leadership, consistent with the values and long-term interests of Tata Sons and the Tata Group," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)