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Why stock market closed today? NSE, BSE, MCX to remain shut; What to expect at Monday Open?

While NSE and BSE remain closed today, the MCX will not be operational in the morning session but will reopen in the evening session between 5:00 pm and 11:30 pm. Details here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 01, 2026, 10:41 AM IST

Why stock market closed today? NSE, BSE, MCX to remain shut; What to expect at Monday Open?
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On the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day, the Indian stock market remains shut today, May 1, with both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange closed for trading across segments.  No trading will take place in equities and related segments, including equity trading, derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing, in either of the exchanges. However, MCX commodity trading will follow a slightly different schedule. 

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India will not be operational in the morning session but will reopen in the evening session between 5:00 pm and 11:30 pm. The traders in commodities can trade only in the evening window.

Market closed Today: What to expect at Monday Open?

The opening on Monday, 4 May, will be heavily dictated by "gap" movements, says Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD, as he suggests indices play catch-up with global events. He states that major markets in the US and Europe will remain open today; any significant volatility or economic data released over the long weekend will be priced in immediately upon 9:15 AM IST open. He advises investors to expect a reaction to Thursday’s weak close, when the Nifty 50 struggled to hold the 24,000 mark, and to closely monitor the US market’s performance tonight and the MCX evening session for cues on commodities like crude oil and gold.

Sachin Gupta, VP- Research at Choice Broking, said the markets witnessed a volatile session with gap-down openings followed by a recovery in the latter half, resulting in indecisive candlestick formations across key indices on closing. "The rise in volatility, along with weak market breadth, suggests cautious sentiment among participants. Going forward, a decisive move beyond immediate support or resistance levels will be crucial in determining the next directional trend," he suggests.

Bajaj Broking notes, "the broader market witnessed profit booking after the recent strong rally, with the Nifty Midcap index declining by 0.98% and the Nifty Small Cap index falling by 0.48%. This structure reflects a balance between buying and selling pressure, suggesting that the next directional move will depend on a decisive breakout on either side of the range."

"The next trading session in India will gain complete importance because Indian indices have already experienced price changes from global oil market movements, inflation worries, and geopolitical events. A market that remains closed will not stay inactive because it will produce valuable insights. Investors use this period to detach from market fluctuations while they evaluate their investment holdings and develop plans to match upcoming market developments. Financial markets require trading days that include market breaks because these periods enable traders to make critical decisions during inactive market times," Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify. 

 

How did the market close on April 30, 2026?

At closing on April 30, 2026, the Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a negative close, with the Sensex down 582.86 points or 0.75% at 76,913.50, and the Nifty declined 180.10 points or 0.74% to settle at 23,997.55. Sectorally, the market witnessed broad-based weakness, with pressure seen across Financial Services, PSU Banks, Realty, and Consumer Durables, while limited resilience was observed in select pockets. Market breadth remained negative, with declining stocks significantly outnumbering advancing ones, reflecting cautious sentiment in the broader market.

 

 

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