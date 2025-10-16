FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Maine bulaya hi nahi': Jasprit Bumrah snaps at photographers after Mumbai arrival ahead of Australia T20Is - Watch

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Get direct LINK, steps to check here

Diwali bonus for BMC these employees! To receive ex-gratia payment of Rs 31,000

BIG Dhanteras, Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by...

Why silver shortage gripped global market; know real reasons, its impact and more

Left-handed dominance! Abhishek Sharma, Smriti Mandhana create history as ICC honours Indian duo with...

‘Ready to punch his own players’: Ravi Shastri reveals SHOCKING Virat Kohli outburst, team had to calm India star down

Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra

Microsoft, AWS, and Google plan China exit - will India become next tech hub?

Jio Financial Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Diwali as his company reports net profit of Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Maine bulaya hi nahi': Jasprit Bumrah snaps at photographers after Mumbai arrival ahead of Australia T20Is - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah snaps at photographers after Mumbai arrival ahead of AUS T20Is

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Get direct LINK, steps to check here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Get direct LINK, steps to check he

Diwali bonus for BMC these employees! To receive ex-gratia payment of Rs 31,000

Diwali bonus for BMC these employees! To receive ex-gratia payment of Rs 31,000

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Why silver shortage gripped global market; know real reasons, its impact and more

The surge in silver is caused by various factors like structural and cyclical. The major reason behind this shortage is the continuous increase in demand in contrast with supply, most of which is due to the metal's high usage in various industries

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 08:43 PM IST

Why silver shortage gripped global market; know real reasons, its impact and more
Silver prices have seen massive surge
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the second half of 2025, there has been a massive surge in silver prices, surpassing even gold prices which traditionally have been held as the most valuable asset. The surge has come at a time when Diwali, Dhanteras and other festivals are believed to be auspicious for buying gold, silver and other precious items. However, the high prices have been due to a severe silver shortage all over the world.

What are the real reasons behind the silver shortage?

The surge in silver is caused by various factors like structural and cyclical. The major reason behind this shortage is the continuous increase in demand in contrast with supply, most of which is due to the metal's high usage in renewable energy, electronics, and industrial applications. As metal mining is the main supply source for around 70% of silver production, the supply as against the increase in price is limited, pushing the shortage even more.

Silver markets globally have been facing a structural deficit for four years straight, due to which, according to forecasts, a 21% shortfall was seen in 2025, marking the fifth straight year of deficit. This has depleted the ample stocks collected in earlier years.

Recently, the demand for silver in the United States has increased due to several reasons, which has further stressed global supplies. Strong investment demand, particularly through silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has absorbed available stocks, pushing prices to record highs.

What are the impacts on the market and buyers?

This has significant implications for markets and buyers:

- Investors: Silver ETFs have suspended new subscriptions to protect investors from inflated prices. Existing investors may face challenges in redeeming their holdings due to physical silver scarcity.

- Jewellers and Manufacturers: The shortage has made it difficult for jewellers to meet demand, particularly during peak festive seasons like Diwali. Manufacturers are struggling to source physical silver, leading to delayed deliveries and higher costs.

- Industrial Users: Companies relying on silver for industrial applications, such as solar panel manufacturing, face supply chain disruptions and increased costs.

- Consumers: Buyers may experience higher prices and limited availability of silver products, including coins, bars, and jewellery.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen oldest, deadliest game...'
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen old
This is world’s longest escalator in China, it descends deep beneath the surface, it's in...
This is world’s longest escalator in China, it descends deep beneath the surface
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly named Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025
Sourav Ganguly named Brand Ambassador for Bhartiya Corporate Premier League 2025
Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention
From Jacqueline Fernandez to Palak Tiwari, and other divas dazzle in Red
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE