Why silver shortage gripped global market; know real reasons, its impact and more

The surge in silver is caused by various factors like structural and cyclical. The major reason behind this shortage is the continuous increase in demand in contrast with supply, most of which is due to the metal's high usage in various industries

In the second half of 2025, there has been a massive surge in silver prices, surpassing even gold prices which traditionally have been held as the most valuable asset. The surge has come at a time when Diwali, Dhanteras and other festivals are believed to be auspicious for buying gold, silver and other precious items. However, the high prices have been due to a severe silver shortage all over the world.

What are the real reasons behind the silver shortage?

The surge in silver is caused by various factors like structural and cyclical. The major reason behind this shortage is the continuous increase in demand in contrast with supply, most of which is due to the metal's high usage in renewable energy, electronics, and industrial applications. As metal mining is the main supply source for around 70% of silver production, the supply as against the increase in price is limited, pushing the shortage even more.

Silver markets globally have been facing a structural deficit for four years straight, due to which, according to forecasts, a 21% shortfall was seen in 2025, marking the fifth straight year of deficit. This has depleted the ample stocks collected in earlier years.

Recently, the demand for silver in the United States has increased due to several reasons, which has further stressed global supplies. Strong investment demand, particularly through silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has absorbed available stocks, pushing prices to record highs.

What are the impacts on the market and buyers?

This has significant implications for markets and buyers:

- Investors: Silver ETFs have suspended new subscriptions to protect investors from inflated prices. Existing investors may face challenges in redeeming their holdings due to physical silver scarcity.

- Jewellers and Manufacturers: The shortage has made it difficult for jewellers to meet demand, particularly during peak festive seasons like Diwali. Manufacturers are struggling to source physical silver, leading to delayed deliveries and higher costs.

- Industrial Users: Companies relying on silver for industrial applications, such as solar panel manufacturing, face supply chain disruptions and increased costs.

- Consumers: Buyers may experience higher prices and limited availability of silver products, including coins, bars, and jewellery.