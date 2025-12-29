FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why is silver outperforming gold in 2025? Solar panels, EV demand and THESE things fuel bull run

Silver prices hit a record on MCX before an 8% crash, but remain up nearly 175% in 2025, outpacing gold as industrial demand and safe-haven flows drive gains.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 05:29 PM IST

Why is silver outperforming gold in 2025? Solar panels, EV demand and THESE things fuel bull run
Silver Bar (Representative Image)
After scaling the record high of Rs 254,853 per kilogram, the silver price crashed 8% or Rs 21,000 per kilo on the MCX. It recovered from the day's low and settled at Rs 235,873 per kilogram. Buoyed by increased demand, the white metal silver has delivered an exceptional return in the current calendar year. It soared by Rs 1,52,554, or nearly 175%. Its bull run was so aggressive that it eclipsed the returns offered by gold, which is up over 80% this year.

Being a by-product of metals like copper, lead, and zinc, a rally in silver prices is not necessarily due to higher production. It has remained in a structural deficit for seven years. As the structural changes have taken place over the years, the white precious metal was matched to gold as a safe haven. The change in technology, physics and geopolitics has brought the structural changes. After the US Federal Reserve eased the interest rates, an expectation for further cuts in the bank rates pushed the prices of non-yielding assets like silver and gold. Donald Trump’s tariff policies and the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict have also supported its rally. 


Industrial demand in the sectors of solar panels, electronics, electric vehicles, and other high-tech applications pushed the silver prices. Due to the increased solar adoption, renewable energy rollouts, the growth of electric vehicles, and expanding global electronics production, the prices of the white metal are expected to increase more in FY 2026. 

 

