Why Sensex, Nifty flat-mildly positive despite US-Iran deal signed? Key triggers, takeaways for investors

Indian markets opened flat despite the US-Iran diplomatic move, as IT and metals dragged. Analysts expect near-term consolidation near Nifty 24,200-24,350.

Despite the positive US-Iran diplomatic move, Indian equity markets opened flat on Thursday, with both benchmark indices seeing only a minor push at the opening bell. Early trade saw selective buying in financials and consumer stocks, while IT, cement and auto shares remained under pressure. Market analysts noted that the medium-term setup remains supportive as long as global crude oil prices continue to tumble.

Sensex Nifty today: Key triggers, top losers and gainers( early trends)

As of 10:29 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 49.98 points or 0.06% at 77,205.60, after opening at 77,131.66 against the previous close of 77,155.62. It traded between a low of 77,044.39 and a high of 77,320.32 so far. The NSE Nifty, updated at 10:30 AM, gained 21.75 points or 0.09% to 24,107.45, opening at 24,073.80 compared to 24,085.70 yesterday.

Markets opened firm with HDFCBANK +1.79% at 800.85, leading gainers, along with TRENT, BEL and NTPC. Consumer stocks like HINDUNILVR, INDIGO and ASIANPAINT also traded higher, while ITC was flat. IT and metal names weighed, with INFY -1%, TECHM -0.76%, TCS -0.68%, TATASTEEL -0.10% and ULTRACEMCO -0.83%. Banking majors were mixed, and RELIANCE slipped 0.19%.

Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, of Gemstone Equity Research says, "Markets are consolidating near the overhead resistance zone of 24200-24350. Eventually, it is expected that the markets will move past these levels."

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market expert, says, "Near term, markets may consolidate after a strong rally. But the medium-term setup remains supportive as long as oil stays contained, the Iran deal progresses, and global central banks avoid further tightening surprises," Bagga stated.

When asked why a flat-mildly positive opening despite the US-Iran deal signed, Piyush Jhunjhunwala says, "Indian equity markets saw selling pressure", while analysing the early trend.

"The understanding was that it could ease geopolitical tensions a bit and, in turn, help steady global energy markets. Yet, traders still looked wary, not because the deal was “bad” but because a few other pieces of the puzzle kept influencing sentiment, and it kind of made the mood a little heavy," he says.

"A major reason was profit booking after the recent rally. After so much upward momentum, many investors preferred to lock in gains, especially with valuations feeling elevated and with global economic growth still clouded in uncertainty. On top of that, the path of US interest rates felt like a moving target. Also, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity looked mixed at best, and that, together with uneven global market cues, weighed on the overall tone."

"Investors seemed to be reassessing how slowing global demand might eventually filter into earnings. Meanwhile, people stayed cautious heading into upcoming macroeconomic data releases, plus the next round of corporate earnings announcements. So risk appetite stayed subdued, almost by default," he adds.

Sensex Nifty Today: What investors should note

"Overall, the technical setup remains constructive with improving momentum indicators, supportive derivatives data, and declining volatility. While some consolidation near the 24,000 resistance level is possible, the broader trend continues to favour the bulls. The immediate range for Nifty is expected to be between 23,800 and 24,100. A decisive breakout above 24,000–24,100 could pave the way for a move towards 24,500 in the coming sessions, says Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking.

Jhunjhunwala of Stockify suggests investors keep an eye on long-term fundamentals rather than reacting in the moment to short-term swings. "Easing geopolitical tensions can be supportive for the broader economy, but things like earnings growth, inflation patterns, liquidity conditions, and the wider global economic outlook will likely remain the main drivers for the market in the near term, even if the headline news looks better," he adds.