Noel Tata was appointed as the chairman of both of Tata’s key trusts empowering him to take all the key decisions.

Industrialist Ratan Tata, who died on October 9, left his legacy and assets to his family, staff, and pet dog. While the Tata Group’s business legacy is now being managed by Noel Tata, the question of Ratan Tata’s wealth and its beneficiaries has been gaining attention. The Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), a non-profit company founded in 2022, will get a sizeable amount of his wealth, mostly his stock in different Tata Group firms, such as Tata Motors and Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata left a part of his inheritance to everyone, including Subbiah, his butler and driver, however did not mention his half-brother, Noel Tata. Ratan Tata’s relationship with Noel Tata has been a topic of conversation.

Ratan Tata did not name his half-brother as his successor. The connection between the two brothers, which appears to have been somewhat complicated, has been discussed in several books and media publications in recent years. This complexity may be the reason why Ratan Tata never chose him as his successor, unlike JRD Tata, who appointed Ratan Tata, and Sir Nowroji Saklatwala, who appointed JRD Tata.

According to information shared by Perplexity AI, the two brothers' connection was complicated because Noel Tata was not his biological brother and they were not very close.

According to reports, Ratan Tata was worried about Noel's background and never encouraged him to take on any important roles inside the Tata Group. But as time went on, the brothers got along better and Noel started working closely with Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata was once asked to name his successor. Despite having the authority to select a successor himself, he said that Tata Trust will handle the work after his passing. Noel Tata was named a trustee a few years ago.

Concerned about Cyrus Mistry's working style, Noel backed Ratan Tata's decision to fire Mistry. He decided to support Ratan Tata even though Mistry was Noel's brother-in-law. This choice made it possible for Noel Tata to become president of the Tata Trust and helped heal the division between the two brothers.

