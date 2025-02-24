ONGC is required to disclose such material, price-sensitive information to its shareholders.

State-owned ONGC, a public sector undertaking, is keeping its shareholders in the dark about its victory worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore against Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL). Earlier this month on 14 February, the Delhi High Court (HC) ruled in favour of ONGC in the 2018 KGD6 gas dispute. The ruling entitles ONGC to recover between Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore (including interest) from RIL, Business World reported.

According to market regulator SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure (LODR) regulations, ONGC is required to disclose such material, price-sensitive information to its shareholders. However, neither the public sector company nor the central government has issued any statement so far. Also, there is no disclosure by ONGC on the exchange websites to its shareholders. Legal experts said that ONGC is obligated to immediately press its demand for the money from the Ambani-led company since there is no stay from the higher court.

Delhi High Court ruling

The Delhi HC on February 14 set aside an order which upheld an arbitral award in favour of Reliance Industries and its partners for allegedly siphoning off gas from deposits they had no right to exploit. A bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the May 9, 2023 judgment of a single-judge which was passed in favour of Reliance. The single judge, while upholding the arbitral award, had said it was not persuaded to hold that the conclusions drawn by the arbitral tribunal were such that no reasonable person would reach.

International arbitration tribunal

In July 2018, an international arbitration tribunal rejected the Indian government's claim of USD 1.55 billion against RIL and its partners for allegedly siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit. The three-member panel by a majority of 2-1 had also awarded USD 8.3 million compensation to the three partners, Reliance had said in a regulatory filing.

READ | Gautam Adani's Rs 182000 crore company gets key letter to acquire Anil Ambani's firm, it is...

The oil ministry on November 4, 2016, slapped a demand of USD 1.47 billion on Reliance-BP-Niko combine for producing in seven years ending March 31, 2016 about 338.332 million British thermal units of gas that had seeped or migrated from ONGC's blocks into their adjoining KG-D6 in the Bay of Bengal.

After deducting USD 71.71 million royalty paid on the gas produced and adding an interest at the rate of LIBOR plus 2 per cent, totalling USD 149.86 million, a total demand of USD 1.55 billion was made on Reliance, BP and Niko. At the time, Reliance disputed the government's demand as being based on a "misreading and misinterpretation of key elements of the PSC," and it said that such a demand was without precedent in the oil and gas industry. It on November 11, 2016, slapped an arbitration notice. Reliance is the operator of the KG-D6 block with 60 per cent interest while BP holds 30 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent is with Niko Resources.