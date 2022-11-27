‘Why not an Indian son-in-law’: Twitter user acts clever with Anand Mahindra, billionaire gives epic reply

Anand Mahindra | File Photo

Anand Mahindra had an epic reply for a Twitter user acting clever on one of the billionaire businessman’s recent posts on the social media platform. The billionaire had posted a hilarious tweet on the French pastry bread Croissant. But more epic than the joke was his response to one social media user who asked him why he did not have ‘an Indian son-in-law’.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is one of the most popular business personalities on social media. He has quite a following on Twitter with his witty tweets often going viral. His pearls of wisdom are also popular among his 10 million followers on the platform.

Recently, Mahindra posted a photograph from a bakery somewhere in India, that had misspelt ‘croissant’, instead writing the name of a popular cold and fever medicine in India, ‘Crocin’.

“Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains….And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language.. So why not?,” Mahindra wrote along with the pic with the wrong spelling of the French bread.

While most users liked the joke and praised Anand Mahindra for the wit, one tried to act clever with the billionaire CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra. “None of my business But why not an Indian son-in-law?,” the Twitter user asked Mahindra.

True to his gentlemanly fashion, Anand Mahindra had an epic reply to shut down the troll. “Because that’s none of my business either. My daughters, on their own, chose their life partners. And I’m proud of them for that,” Mahindra hit back, highlighting the tweet.

Twitter users backed the industrialist. One said, “There is no border in love!”. “Because it is not a ‘Business’ at all. It is about feelings and moments and destiny,” wrote another. “Because it is about a ‘Husband’. Not about ‘Son in Law’,” wrote a third.

Anand Mahindra has two daughters, Aalika and Divya. His daughter Divya is married to Jorge Zapata, a New York-based architect of Latin American descent.

