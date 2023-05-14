Why Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore building to Manoj Modi, know property details

Mukesh Ambani, Manoj Modi (File Photo)

The richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, gave a multi-story building worth Rs. 1,500 crores to one of his most dependable workers at Reliance Industries. Manoj Modi, a longstanding employee of Mukesh Ambani, is frequently referred to as the business magnate's right hand.

At Reliance Industries, Manoj Modi is renowned for playing a crucial part in clinching multibillion-dollar transactions. As a token of thanks, wealthy Mukesh Ambani gave Manoj Modi a 22-story building. The structure is situated near Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai.

Property Details of Rs 15,00 crore home gifted by Mukesh Ambani to Manoj Modi

Manoj Modi’s new home was designed by Talati & Partners LLP and part of the furniture was imported from Italy. 'Vrindavan' is the name of the property Mukesh Ambani gave to Manoj Modi. Manoj Modi's new residence in this exclusive location costs Rs 1,500 crore, while properties in the Nepean Sea Road neighbourhood range in price from Rs 45,100 to Rs 70,600 per square foot.

Each floor of the 1.7 lakh square foot structure has an area of 8000 square feet. The seven levels of this structure are the only ones with parking.

(Also Read: New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino first official tweet, talks about new plans for ‘Twitter 2.0’)

Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi studied together at the Mumbai University Department of Chemical Technology together, where they were classmates. Early in the 1980s, while Mukesh Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani was running the business, Manoj Modi joined Reliance.

Reports claim that Manoj Modi has known Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani for many years. The children of Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, are now Manoj Modi's close collaborators.