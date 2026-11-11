Mother Dairy and Amul are set to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR from November 12. Here's why milk is becoming expensive and how higher procurement costs, milk fat prices and supply constraints are driving the increase.

Why Mother Dairy, Amul to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR from November 12? (Representative image/Filephoto)

Milk prices are set to rise across several categories from November 12, adding to consumers' monthly household expenses in Delhi-NCR. Dairy companies Amul and Mother Dairy are preparing to raise retail rates by Rs 2 to Rs 6 per litre, depending on the type of milk.

The proposed price hike comes amid rising milk procurement costs, tightening supplies, higher cattle feed expenses and a sharp increase in milk fat prices. These factors have put pressure on dairy companies, making it increasingly expensive to maintain milk production and ensure regular supplies.

According to an ANI report citing industry sources, toned milk will become costlier by Rs 2 per litre, while full cream milk will see an increase of Rs 4 per litre. Full cream buffalo milk will witness the steepest hike of Rs 6 per litre.

The revision is significant because milk prices generally remain relatively stable during the flush season, when milk production and availability are expected to improve. However, the current supply situation has created additional challenges for dairy manufacturers.

What will be the new milk prices in Delhi-NCR?

Mother Dairy's revised prices in Delhi-NCR will affect several popular milk categories. The revised rates are expected to come into effect from November 12.

Milk category Old price New price (Prices per litre)

Toned milk (bulk vending) Rs 58 Rs 60

Full cream packaged milk Rs 72 Rs 76

Packaged toned milk Rs 60 Rs 62

Full cream buffalo milk Rs 80 Rs 86

Double-toned milk Rs 54 Rs 56

Cow milk Rs 62 Rs 65

The increase will have a greater impact on households that regularly purchase full cream and buffalo milk. Consumers buying milk daily will also see the cumulative impact of the revision on their monthly grocery budgets.

Why are Mother Dairy and Amul increasing milk prices?

The proposed price revision is linked to a combination of supply constraints and rising production expenses. Dairy companies are facing higher costs at almost every stage, from procuring raw milk to processing and distributing it.

Key reasons behind the proposed increase:

1. Rising Milk Procurement Costs

One of the biggest reasons behind the price hike is the increasing cost of procuring raw milk from farmers. Dairy companies have reportedly raised the prices they pay farmers to ensure an adequate supply of milk. Industry sources said Amul has increased the procurement rate linked to milk fat to Rs 1,000 per kilogram, allowing farmers to receive more than Rs 60 per litre for their milk.

Higher procurement payments are intended to encourage farmers to maintain production and continue supplying milk despite rising input costs. However, these additional expenses also increase the operating costs of dairy companies, eventually putting pressure on retail prices.

2. Milk Fat prices surge by 20-25 per cent

Another major factor is the sharp increase in milk fat prices. According to industry sources, milk fat prices have risen by approximately 20-25 per cent over recent months. Milk fat is an essential component in determining the composition and quality of different milk varieties, particularly full cream and buffalo milk.

When milk fat becomes expensive or difficult to procure, dairy companies face higher costs in maintaining the required fat content in their products.

This has added to the financial pressure on manufacturers, particularly those supplying full cream and high-fat milk varieties.

3. Higher cattle feed costs affect milk production

Rising cattle feed expenses have also contributed to the increase in milk procurement costs.

Dairy farmers are spending more on cattle feed and other essential inputs required to maintain milch animals. These higher expenses affect the profitability of dairy farming and create pressure on companies to offer better prices to farmers.

To ensure uninterrupted milk collection, dairy companies have reportedly increased procurement payments.

The additional cost of purchasing raw milk is subsequently reflected in the pricing strategies adopted by manufacturers.

4. Tightening milk supplies despite flush season

The timing of the proposed price hike is particularly noteworthy.

Milk production generally improves during the flush season, a period when dairy farmers typically receive higher milk yields. Better availability during this period usually helps companies manage procurement costs and maintain stable retail prices.

However, the current supply situation has reportedly remained challenging despite the seasonal improvement expected in milk production.

Lower-than-expected milk collection and concerns over the availability of milk fat have created additional pressure on dairy manufacturers. This has made it difficult for companies to meet market demand without incurring higher procurement and processing expenses.

5. Milk powder is becoming an expensive alternative

Dairy companies typically use a combination of milk powder and milk fat to manufacture liquid milk when fresh milk procurement is insufficient. This helps manufacturers bridge supply gaps and maintain regular market supplies.

However, the sharp increase in milk fat prices has made this alternative more expensive. As a result, companies are finding it increasingly difficult to compensate for shortages in fresh milk supplies through milk powder and fat without increasing their overall production expenses.

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Editorial note: The supplied information gives specific revised rates for Mother Dairy in Delhi-NCR but does not provide a complete category-wise revised price list for Amul. It would be safer to attribute the broader Amul price revision to the ANI report and industry sources rather than present Mother Dairy's rates as applicable to both brands.