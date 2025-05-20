The current financial year has brought him some positive news. Some of his Reliance Group companies are now debt-free and are reporting profits after a long time gap.

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has seen a lot of business trouble in the past few years. Anil Ambani's firms have had losses as well as huge debts hanging over them. But the current financial year has brought him some positive news. Some of his Reliance Group companies are now debt-free and are reporting profits after a long time gap.

One of these is Reliance Infrastructure. Its stocks fared well during the previous week, going up by almost 3% on the close of trading. The stock closed at Rs 279.15, a gain of 2.72%. The company's highest price in the last one year was Rs 350.90 in September 2024, and the lowest was Rs 143.70 in June 2024.

According to reports, Reliance Infrastructure also released a notice of a Board of Directors meeting scheduled for May 23, 2025, to deliberate the company's expansion and publish the March quarter results. The meeting was previously scheduled on May 16. Last quarter (October-December 2024), the company posted a larger net loss of Rs 3,298.35 crore compared to Rs 421.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its quarterly revenue was Rs 4,743 crore, which marked a meager increase of 0.55%.

Another major update comes from Reliance Power, a key company in Anil Ambani’s business group. It earned a profit of Rs 126 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter, despite a drop in total income to Rs 2,066 crore, down from Rs 2,193.85 crore in the same period last year. The company reduced its total spending to Rs 1,998.49 crore, compared to Rs 2,615.15 crore a year ago.

For the entire financial year 2024–25, Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,947.83 crore, a healthy turnaround from a loss of Rs 2,068.38 crore in the earlier year. The firm also redeemed loans of Rs 5,338 crore, bringing down its loan-to-equity ratio to 0.88 from 1.61.