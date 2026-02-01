Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push

Stock market reacted negatively as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty crashed. Was it due to the absence of big ticket reforms? Details here.

In what may be interpreted as a timid budget amid high hopes for major reforms, the stock market expressed its dissatisfaction. While the benchmark BSE index, the Sensex, crashed by 1,000 points, the NSE also appeared to be in a state of panic as the NIFTY slipped and fell below 2,500 points. Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026, Nifty 50 was trading at 24,987.25, down 431.65 points or 1.70%, while the Sensex stood at 81,417.93, lower by 1,148.44 points or 1.39%. As if not much was expected from the corporate sectors and players of the stock market, the equity markets began the special Budget 2026 trading session on a flat note, with benchmark indices showing limited movement in early trade. The Nifty held above 25,300, while the Sensex opened above 82,300.

BSE, NSE see red

The stock market continued to remain in the red after the finance minister announced a hike in the Securities Transaction Tax on derivatives. Nifty 50 was trading at 24,987.25, down 431.65 points, or 1.70%, while the Sensex stood at 81,417.93, lower by 1,148.44 points, or 1.39%. Despite the announcement of seven high-speed freight corridors, the railway-linked stocks traded more weakly. While IRFC fell 2.95% to Rs 116.60, and IRCTC slipped 1.64% to Rs 612.85, Rites and Ircon International also traded lower. Among electronic scrips, Bharat Heavy Electricals declined 4.07% to Rs 252.15. Similarly, Defence stocks traded under pressure and extended losses across the segment. While Bharat Electronics slipped 7.41% to Rs 415.75, Bharat Dynamics dropped 7.97% to Rs 1,415, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders fell 6.37% to Rs 2,589.50. Hindustan Aeronautics also went down 5.58% at Rs 4,360.35.

Pharma and healthcare in good health

However, the stocks related to blue chip pharma and healthcare companies rallied and bucked the broader market sell-off after the Budget announcement. While Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company soared 6.45% to Rs 134.45, Neuland Laboratories gained 4.81% to Rs 13,880, Vimta Labs went up 8.70% to Rs 447.15 by early afternoon,and Global Health advanced 4.80% to Rs 1,105.65. Similarly, Max Healthcare Institute went up 2.51% at Rs 981.10, while Healthcare Global Enterprises and Yatharth Hospital added over 2% each. It is interesting to note that buying interest in select pharma and diagnostics stocks contrasted with the broader market weakness.