Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27
Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India
Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper
Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies
Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income
The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'
Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions
Income Tax Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing deadline from Dec 31 to March 31
BUSINESS
Stock market reacted negatively as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty crashed. Was it due to the absence of big ticket reforms? Details here.
In what may be interpreted as a timid budget amid high hopes for major reforms, the stock market expressed its dissatisfaction. While the benchmark BSE index, the Sensex, crashed by 1,000 points, the NSE also appeared to be in a state of panic as the NIFTY slipped and fell below 2,500 points. Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026, Nifty 50 was trading at 24,987.25, down 431.65 points or 1.70%, while the Sensex stood at 81,417.93, lower by 1,148.44 points or 1.39%. As if not much was expected from the corporate sectors and players of the stock market, the equity markets began the special Budget 2026 trading session on a flat note, with benchmark indices showing limited movement in early trade. The Nifty held above 25,300, while the Sensex opened above 82,300.
The stock market continued to remain in the red after the finance minister announced a hike in the Securities Transaction Tax on derivatives. Nifty 50 was trading at 24,987.25, down 431.65 points, or 1.70%, while the Sensex stood at 81,417.93, lower by 1,148.44 points, or 1.39%. Despite the announcement of seven high-speed freight corridors, the railway-linked stocks traded more weakly. While IRFC fell 2.95% to Rs 116.60, and IRCTC slipped 1.64% to Rs 612.85, Rites and Ircon International also traded lower. Among electronic scrips, Bharat Heavy Electricals declined 4.07% to Rs 252.15. Similarly, Defence stocks traded under pressure and extended losses across the segment. While Bharat Electronics slipped 7.41% to Rs 415.75, Bharat Dynamics dropped 7.97% to Rs 1,415, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders fell 6.37% to Rs 2,589.50. Hindustan Aeronautics also went down 5.58% at Rs 4,360.35.
However, the stocks related to blue chip pharma and healthcare companies rallied and bucked the broader market sell-off after the Budget announcement. While Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company soared 6.45% to Rs 134.45, Neuland Laboratories gained 4.81% to Rs 13,880, Vimta Labs went up 8.70% to Rs 447.15 by early afternoon,and Global Health advanced 4.80% to Rs 1,105.65. Similarly, Max Healthcare Institute went up 2.51% at Rs 981.10, while Healthcare Global Enterprises and Yatharth Hospital added over 2% each. It is interesting to note that buying interest in select pharma and diagnostics stocks contrasted with the broader market weakness.