FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper

Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies

Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income

The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'

Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions

Income Tax Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing deadline from Dec 31 to March 31

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push

Stock market reacted negatively as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty crashed. Was it due to the absence of big ticket reforms? Details here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 01:24 PM IST

Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
BSE crashed as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2026. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In what may be interpreted as a timid budget amid high hopes for major reforms, the stock market expressed its dissatisfaction. While the benchmark BSE index, the Sensex, crashed by 1,000 points, the NSE also appeared to be in a state of panic as the NIFTY slipped and fell below 2,500 points.  Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026, Nifty 50 was trading at 24,987.25, down 431.65 points or 1.70%, while the Sensex stood at 81,417.93, lower by 1,148.44 points or 1.39%. As if not much was expected from the corporate sectors and players of the stock market, the equity markets began the special Budget 2026 trading session on a flat note, with benchmark indices showing limited movement in early trade. The Nifty held above 25,300, while the Sensex opened above 82,300.

BSE, NSE see red

The stock market continued to remain in the red after the finance minister announced a hike in the Securities Transaction Tax on derivatives. Nifty 50 was trading at 24,987.25, down 431.65 points, or 1.70%, while the Sensex stood at 81,417.93, lower by 1,148.44 points, or 1.39%. Despite the announcement of seven high-speed freight corridors, the railway-linked stocks traded more weakly. While IRFC fell 2.95% to Rs 116.60, and IRCTC slipped 1.64% to Rs 612.85, Rites and Ircon International also traded lower. Among electronic scrips, Bharat Heavy Electricals declined 4.07% to Rs 252.15.  Similarly, Defence stocks traded under pressure and extended losses across the segment. While Bharat Electronics slipped 7.41% to Rs 415.75, Bharat Dynamics dropped 7.97% to Rs 1,415, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders fell 6.37% to Rs 2,589.50. Hindustan Aeronautics also went down 5.58% at Rs 4,360.35.

Pharma and healthcare in good health

However, the stocks related to blue chip pharma and healthcare companies rallied and bucked the broader market sell-off after the Budget announcement. While Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company soared 6.45% to Rs 134.45, Neuland Laboratories gained 4.81% to Rs 13,880, Vimta Labs went up 8.70% to Rs 447.15 by early afternoon,and Global Health advanced 4.80% to Rs 1,105.65. Similarly, Max Healthcare Institute went up 2.51% at Rs 981.10, while Healthcare Global Enterprises and Yatharth Hospital added over 2% each. It is interesting to note that buying interest in select pharma and diagnostics stocks contrasted with the broader market weakness.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs
Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India
Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth
Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
Why markets fell after Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper
Union Budget 2026: Drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatment to get cheaper
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement