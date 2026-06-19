Why IT stocks crashed today: Accenture’s warning wipes out investors' Rs 2 lakh crore

The fall in IT stocks comes after the sector had already faced pressure earlier this week following indications from the US Federal Reserve that interest rates could remain elevated for longer, dampening sentiment towards global technology shares.

Experts have attributed a strong sell-off in technology equities and volatile global cues to the sharp decline n indian market. After five consecutive sessions of positive movement across domestic indices, the market indicators reflected a cautious opening, even as regional Asian markets showcased a mixed trend.

IT stocks lead market crash

The BSE Sensex fell sharply by 557.12 points, or 0.72 per cent, to stand at 76,852.86 points. Similarly, the NSE NIFTY 50 dropped 176.80 points, representing a decline of 0.73 per cent, to settle at 23,991.20 points during the opening trade session.

As of 12:27 PM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 76,681.46, down 728.52 points or 0.94% from Thursday’s close of 77,409.98. The index opened at 76,852.86 and has so far hit an intraday low of 76,557.31 and a high of 76,858.80. The NSE Nifty was also in red at 23,969.10, down 198.90 points or 0.82% from its previous close of 24,168. It opened at 23,991.20 and traded between 23,936.25 and 24,011.50 during the session.

The weakness was led by IT stocks after Accenture’s weak earnings forecast weighed on sentiment. It triggered a broad-based selloff across technology stocks, wiping out nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in investor wealth at the market open and dragging the entire IT pack lower.

Shashwat Singh, Fundamental Analyst- Bajaj Broking, says, “The current sell-off in Indian IT stocks is a direct reflex reaction to global tech giant Accenture trimming its full-year revenue outlook. By nudging its constant-currency revenue growth guidance down to 3–4% (from 3–5%), and its core commercial guidance down to 4–5% (from 4–6%), Accenture has effectively confirmed that clients remain highly cautious with their wallets. Because Indian IT firms rely heavily on the same global pipeline for discretionary tech projects, this shift in Accenture's forecast serves as a macroscopic warning for the entire sector, prompting investors' selloffs”

Why did Accenture plunge?

As IANS reported, Accenture shares plunged nearly 18 per cent overnight, while Infosys ADRs tumbled around 10 per cent and Wipro ADRs lost more than 3 per cent. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $18.7 billion but reduced its annual growth outlook amid continued uncertainty in client spending and revenue headwinds linked to developments in West Asia. It reported lower new bookings compared to the year-ago period.

The fall in IT stocks comes after the sector had already faced pressure earlier this week following indications from the US Federal Reserve that interest rates could remain elevated for longer, dampening sentiment towards global technology shares. The Nifty IT index has declined nearly 30 per cent from 38,600 in the last one-year horizon. However, domestic equity benchmarks declined nearly 1 per cent in morning trade, with Sensex falling over 700 points and Nifty slipping about 200 points below the 24,000 level.

What's next

Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President- Technical Research, Bajaj Broking, says, “Nifty IT index remains in a firm downtrend, forming lower high and lower low in all time frames and is also trading below its short-term and long-term moving averages. Index has immediate key support at 26180 levels, being the identical lows of CY22 and CY23."



"Volatility is likely to be high in the coming sessions ahead of the quarterly result session of the IT stocks. Pricewise, there is still no sign of reversal of the corrective trend, hence suggesting to technically avoid at current levels. Let the price stabilise, and only a formation of higher high and higher low in the weekly chart and a move above the 50-day EMA currently placed around 29325 will be the initial sign of trend reversal," he adds.

"The market continues to exhibit a favourable undertone, with both benchmark indices maintaining their positive trend. Strong momentum in the banking space, improving market breadth, and consistent domestic institutional support may help cushion any near-term volatility. While some consolidation cannot be ruled out near higher levels, the overall setup remains constructive as long as key support zones continue to hold," says Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.